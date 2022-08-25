An on-stage adaptation of an Australian young adult book about Chinese immigration to the goldfields of Ballarat will be premiering at the Civic Hall on Saturday night.
The stage performance has been adapted from Janeen Brian's young-adult novel Yong: The Journey of an Unworthy Son.
It follows the story of Yong, who was forced to journey from China to Australia in the hopes of finding gold.
After arriving in Robe, South Australia he must make the journey on foot to Ballarat.
The performance is a one-man show, where actor Wern Mak takes on all roles including Yong and his father.
"Not too many people get the opportunity to do one-person shows, it has been really intimidating," Mak said. "It is not like I have been doing this by myself - it has been a really collaborative experience."
Mak said it has been a different kind of experience keeping all the different characters and attributes straight in his head.
"It is one of those really great opportunities that you never get in another type of show where I get 'control' and I get to be involved in every single scene."
Director Darren Yap said he was enjoying the challenges that came with directing a one-man show.
He also felt very connected to the performance as the story depicts some events that would have happened in his family's history.
"It really captures the story of what the Chinese went through in the 1850s," Mr Yap said.
He said it was not just about gold but about giving their families a better life.
"Ideally they wanted to make some fortune to take it home to China, but like Yong's story, my great grandfather never ended up going home."
Mr Yap and the creative team have been working closely with Ballarat resident Charles Zhang who has made the trip from Robe to Ballarat just like Yong.
"He has been our consultant ... making sure we are being authentic and understanding what that journey would have been like for these Chinese people."
Monkey Baa artistic director Eva Di Cesare said she was excited to put this story in front of a young Ballarat audience.
"Live theatre, I still believe, is one of the strongest ways to be impacted as a young person."
Following the premiere, a number of school groups will be watching the performance on Monday.
"TV is great, film is great and music obviously is fantastic as well," Ms Di Cesare said.
"But I think live theatre, sitting next to your mate, you never forget those experiences together."
