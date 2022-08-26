Having met only three weeks ago, Sebastopol and North Ballarat go head-to-head again with their seasons on the line in Saturday's elimination final.
For the Burra, there's a psychological advantage having beaten North Ballarat in previous contests this season.
Advertisement
The first was emphatic; Michael Searl's side restricting the Roosters to just nine points across three quarters to earn an 8.13 (61) to 2.14 (26) win on a wet and windy day.
The second was more even, though the Burra's prevailed to see their side home, 11.9 (75) to 8.12 (60).
Reigning Henderson Medallist Lachie Cassidy was the league's leading stats-getter that round, finishing with 29 disposals and 18 tackles.
However, North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney has sung the praises of Sebastopol captain Tony Lockyer, telling Apple 98.5fm during the week: "of all the players in the BFNL he's caught my eye the most. He's an amazing footballer and a great football person".
Lockyer was immense in both fixtures, finishing with 37 disposals and 11 rebound 50s in round five, and racking up nine marks and eight rebound 50s in a more defensive role in round 16.
However, McCartney has stars of his own and they're finding their best at the right time.
Riley Polkinghorne, last season's The Courier player of the year, has enjoyed an industrious month since returning from a shoulder injury, averaging 37.75 disposals, 8 clearances, and 7.75 tackles in his past four matches.
At the attacking end, young gun Jamie Quick has found a new level, bagging hauls of six goals and five goals in his past two outings while providing valuable forward pressure.
Then there's the question of what to do with Josh Chatfield. Still overcoming a medial ligament injury, the Footscray VFL-affiliated forward hasn't been at his best but has looked damaging when swung into the midfield in recent matches.
McCartney has hinted Chatfield might feature in the engine room again, raising interesting questions around match-ups.
Darley has named Brett Bewley for Sunday's elimination final against East Point, though the Devils captain remains no certainty to play.
The former Fremantle Docker sat out the entire second half of his side's final-round win against North Ballarat with a slight calf complaint.
Bewley has been named to start on a half-back flank, not as a ruck rover where he's been picked every other game this season.
The Devils will re-gain the experience of premiership defender Darren Leonard, who hasn't played since round 16.
East Point is set to welcome back two of its best as it beings it tilt for a third-consecutive premiership.
Advertisement
Former Essendon midfielder Jackson Merrett and VFL-listed swingman Jacob Brown were both due to have fitness tests on Thursday night, which they were expected to pass.
Brown (hamstring) and Merrett (soreness) both missed the Roos' 43-point loss to Melton in round 17, which was the reigning premiers' last regular season game due to a final-round bye.
Merrett's experience will be welcome in Sunday's elimination final against Darley, who the Roos have beaten once and lost to once already this season.
The match also shapes as the last time two-time premiership coach Jake Bridges will be in the coach's box for East Point.
Bridges will step away at the end of the season to spend more time with his family and focus on work commitments and will be replaced at the helm by Merrett.
Advertisement
Captain Matthew Johnston is a confirmed starter after his name was left off the initial line-up due to a technical error.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.