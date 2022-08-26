The Courier

North Ballarat out to shake Sebastopol curse | Ballarat Football Netball League elimination finals previews

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated August 26 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol's Chase Dummett gets the ball away against North Ballarat. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Having met only three weeks ago, Sebastopol and North Ballarat go head-to-head again with their seasons on the line in Saturday's elimination final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.