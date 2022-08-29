The Courier continues to be Ballarat's home of football as we bring you live coverage of the 2022 Henderson Medal and junior best and fairest awards.
Best and fairest action will kick off with the junior awards this Wednesday, August 31.
You'll be able to watch a live stream of the junior event and follow a live blog of all the results for the night, run by The Courer's footy experts Matt Currill and Edward Holland.
On Monday, September 12 the senior night of nights, the Henderson Medal, will also be live streamed on The Courier's website.
Adding to The Courier's extensive coverage of the finals season, you'll also be able to watch a live stream of the senior grand final on Saturday, September 17.
We'll also have a live blog before, during and after the big game as well as coverage from the senior netball match.
This coverage will only be avalible to subscribers to thecourier.com.au
