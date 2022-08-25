The Courier

57 Bridge Mall, Ballarat Central | Unique opportunity awaits

By Commercial Property
Updated August 25 2022 - 7:06am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unique opportunity in Bridge Mall | Commercial property
  • 57 Bridge Mall, Ballarat Central
  • 648 square metres
  • $900,000 + GST
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agent: Lauchlan Waddell on 0407 520 725
  • Inspect: By appointment

This unique offering comprises 324 square metres (approx.) of Commercial 1 zoned land with dual frontages to Curtis Street and Bridge Mall.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.