Unique opportunity in Bridge Mall | Commercial property

This unique offering comprises 324 square metres (approx.) of Commercial 1 zoned land with dual frontages to Curtis Street and Bridge Mall.
Advertisement
The two storey retail offering has a built-to-boundary ground floor and first floor area of 324 square metres (approx.) each, for a combined 648 square metres of building.
The property is broken up into two separate ground floor tenancies and two first floor tenancies, providing ample opportunity to diversify, and would make an ideal multi-tenancy opportunity for investors or owner/occupiers.
Positioned within the Bakery Hill shopping precinct, the building is poised for its next chapter, with a multitude of options available. The surrounding area is a mixture of retail, hospitality and office occupiers, ranging from national brands to iconic local businesses.
This is your chance to get in at a ground level early and be part of the transformation of this area. Don't miss your opportunity to secure this long standing, retail investment in a landmark location.
