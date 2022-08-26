Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins is at a loss as to what exactly went wrong in the Towners' qualifying loss to Hepburn in the Central Highlands Football League.
After losing just twice in the home and away season to finish second, Dunnstown was handed a finals lesson in the 47-point loss.
Rather than the loss itself, it was the extent of the margin that left many stunned.
What it did do was sound alarm bells and the Towners need to find the answers in a semi-final against Learmonth at Buninyong on Sunday.
"It's hard to explain the loss," Wilkins said.
"Some were playing in their first final, so maybe it was nerves. We're wondering whether with an extra day to prepare some mentally spent too much time thinking about the game.
"What we do know is that we didn't play to the level we can.
"For whatever reason, we were flat in the second half. We needed a spark and it didn't come.
"In previous games when we've needed to lift we've responded, but it didn't happen," Wilkins said.
One thing Wilkins is sure about is that Dunnstown will be better for that experience and ready to take on a confident Learmonth.
"They know now that if you don't bring your best you'll be vulnerable."
Dunnstown has made just the one change, recalling Matthew Djordjevic to add some extra pace.
Learmonth is also keeping changes to a minimum, with defender Tom Martin to miss after straining a hamstring late in the Lakies' 39-point elimination final win over Buninyong.
Mitch Welsh has been recalled.
Learmonth coach Nick Willox said his players had drawn a lot of confidence and belief out of the performance against the Bombers - their first win in a final since 2009.
"The culmination of 12 months of work came together on the day.
"It showed the group that when you put the work in over time you can get the result you're after."
He said composure, execution and ability to absorb pressure had been key components in getting over Buninyong.
One thing Learmonth will not be relying on is Dunnstown kicking as inaccurately at goal as the Bombers did (3.15).
"We have to assume Dunnstown will convert better.
"Our backline has stood up all season so we have a strong belief in them and that they can get the job again."
Willox said Learmonth would be focusing on ensuring that when it did go inside 50m it had quality possessions and locked the ball in as long as possible
"Last time we played them we couldn't get inside 50m to advantage and they picked us off and ran the ball well."
Dunnstown won that round 15 encounter by 60 points, but Willox is not reading too much into the margin.
"It wasn't a true indication of the game.
"We were with them for more than two quarters, but we had some injuries and after a run of six wins the effort might have taken a toll.
"It's all about playing four quarters (this time).
"If we can maintain pressure and keep our composure and replicate what we did last week for four quarters we'll be right in it," Willox said.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
