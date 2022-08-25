The Courier
Home/Video

What you need to know ahead of a big weekend in the Central Highlands Football League and Ballarat Football Netball League | Team Talk

Updated August 25 2022 - 10:44pm, first published 10:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat bolstered for drought-breaking finals appearance | Team Talk

Ballarat is back in the Ballarat Football Netball League finals for the first time in eight years and two of its best will return from injury just in time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.