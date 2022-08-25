Ballarat bolstered for drought-breaking finals appearance | Team Talk

Ballarat is back in the Ballarat Football Netball League finals for the first time in eight years and two of its best will return from injury just in time.
Meanwhile, in the Central Highlands Football League, it's last chance saloon for four sides in a big weekend of semi-finals.
The Courier's footy experts Matt Currill and David Brehaut discuss all the big news in this week's edition of Team Talk.
Watch below.
