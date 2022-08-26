As a local historian I would like to make a number of comments regarding Frank Hurley's letter suggesting that a central park be established in Ballarat. The idea is simply brilliant.
The pioneers made two big mistakes when they built this city. First they used Lake Wendouree as our water supply. The horrific consequences of that decision soon became obvious and two councils had the sense, and the humility, to form the Ballarat Water Commission and correct their mistake.
The second mistake they made was their failure to establish a central park/garden/plaza or square. Around 1900 they began to refer to the area at the bottom of Sturt Street and Trafalgar Square, but that was never going to work.
There should be a long term plan to establish two parks in central Ballarat, one at either end of the Mall. Frank's suggestion of a park at the western end would be our best chance to restore vibrancy to the heart of Ballarat.
However, the bluestone channel was not, in my view, an "historic folly". The Ballarat basin is a floodplain and the channel largely resolved that problem. Nor was the siting of the Alfred Hall a folly as it brought life to the area for ninety years. The Yarrowee, as it is, should be simply highlighted.
At the eastern end, I urge Ballaratians to stand on the steps of St Paul's and look west. Remove a couple of buildings and that would produce a park on Bakery Hill which would properly celebrate the events of the 1850s.
John Smyth points out that Ballarat is about to claim World Heritage listing for this city, but current plans for the Mall indicate that we have little or no knowledge or understanding of that heritage.
Ballarat's gold rush extended Democracy so that all adult male citizens had a vote. That is our great contribution to this nation and to the world. It was, at that time, one great leap forward for mankind.
We did not invent Democracy nor did we perfect it, but the forces unleashed on Ballarat massively and positively extended the concept. We should be immensely proud of this and celebrate it.
And where did the major conflicts and organised defiance that led to this extension of Democracy occur?
In the Gravel Pits Lead, the buried river that flows under the Bridge Mall and produced so much wealth for working class families in Ballarat's five greatest years, 1854 - 58.
The eastern park should be called The Bakery Hill Democracy Park and the western park should be called Wadawurrung Park.
Doug Bradby, Buninyong.
