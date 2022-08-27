Darley, Sebastopol to do battle one last time

The BFLW grand final is just one week away, with Redan already booking a spot in the Mars Stadium affair with a big semi-final win over Sebastopol.
The Lions will enjoy a well-earned week's rest in the third round of finals, as they wait to see whether they will be matching up against Darley or Sebastopol in the big dance.
Darley went down to Redan in week one of finals, before responding with a 111-point drubbing of fifth-placed Bacchus Marsh.
For Sebastopol, it cruised past Melton in week one to then play Redan, which dealt the Burra a 72-point semi-final defeat, though the unique fixture gifted them a second chance.
There will be no second chance for Sebastopol against Darley on Sunday, but there will be a home ground advantage as Marty Busch Reserve hosts all the BFLW action for week three of finals.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 28
SENIORS
U/18 YOUTH GIRLS
U/16 YOUTH GIRLS
U/14 JUNIOR GIRLS
Redan also boasts a side through to the BFLW U/18 Youth grand final, as the undefeated Lions prepare to face either North Ballarat or Lake Wendouree at Mars Stadium next week.
The Lions went 11-0 throughout the season, with gun junior Bindi Crabtree taking out the grade's best-and-fairest on Monday night with 19 votes.
It will be a Redan-free grand final in the BFLW U/16 Youth grade, with Bacchus Marsh, which went 12-0 this season, triumphing over second-placed Ballarat in the semi-finals.
Ballarat and North Ballarat, featuring best-and-fairest winner Isabella Davies, go head-to-head in the second preliminary final at Marty Busch Recreation Reserve on Sunday.
In the BFLW U/14 Junior grade, Storm and Darley kick off the day's action at 8.30am in a preliminary final.
Darley boasts the grade's best-and-fairest winner in Lara Johnson, who finished five votes ahead of Bacchus Marsh's Anika Tran.
The winner of the do-or-die clash will play North Ballarat in the Mars Stadium grand final.
It marks a monumental day's play of BFLW at Marty Busch Recreation Reserve on Sunday.
