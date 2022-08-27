Everyone who knows a chef knows they're always working on something interesting for their specials, something they hope will leave its mark on diners - and also sell out.
For a lot of them, that opportunity to experiment in the kitchen is what drives them, but it can be hard when you're in the weeds to really get the most out of something innovative.
Enter Housey Housey's new dining initiative on Armstrong Street, the EatList Night Market, for hospo types and chefs to try out something different and collaborate in front of engaged diners.
The first events will be held on Friday and Saturday nights, on September 9 and 10 and 16 and 17, with a gold coin to enter - the rest is up to the vendors.
Organiser Tim Matthews said the first round of vendors includes Tim Bone and his famous toasties, local fine-dining favourite Moon and Mountain, and the increasingly popular Mrs Browne Bakes.
The idea came from COVID, as many businesses pivoted and experimented with new ideas.
"What we were trying to do is capture the best bits of that - give them a platform," he said.
"It's about being able to get things up and running relatively quickly, without the overheads, and it's also a place for consumers to come in and know there's going to be something cool here to try out."
Housey Housey will not take a commission from any food sold, instead just asking vendors to pay for the electricity, while the bar will be open.
It'll also be fully indoors, which is important as Ballarat emerges from a chilly winter.
"Some of the venues will pull out some of their menu items that not everyone's able to try all the time - like, for instance, if you go to Moon and Mountain, you might have a beautiful banquet for a meal, but you might not get to try the bao buns," he said.
"The space is designed so people can come in and try some new ideas and what works in their own kitchen and see if they can do something more with it, or just as a special pop-up for these events.
"Each event is likely to have six or seven vendors - we want each vendor to come in and sell a decent amount of their product each time."
