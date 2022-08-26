Ballarat East is the city's oldest suburb, and despite all the attention placed on the booming western end of town, it's full of potential.
Spurred by housing growth in its green streets and businesses moving into the area - think the new Ryan's IGA and the grand reopening of Meaghers Hotel on Victoria Street - key markers show Ballarat East is on the rise.
The 2021 census shows the Ballarat East neighbourhood hit 5937 people, up from 5623 people in 2016.
There are also more families, from 1323 to 1428, while in schools, student numbers are slowly increasing as well.
Major residential projects, including around the former Ballarat Orphanage on Victoria Street, are adding to housing stock in the area and providing much-need infill options for residents, particularly those coming from Melbourne and seeking a place close to the freeway and train station.
But it's the businesses leading the charge, from the highly-decorated Carboni's Kitchen, which opened a deli expansion and continues to win Business Excellence Awards, to cafes, cupcake bakeries, and pubs looking to service the families in the neighbourhood.
The Queens Head, on one side of the tracks, is set to reopen soon under the Royal Oak's Dean Mangion and Gigi Milone, while the historic Meaghers Hotel, which hasn't been a pub since the '90s, is seeking council permission to return to Victoria Street.
New leaseholder Anthony Koop, who previously ran the Eureka Stockade Hotel and the Brown Hill Hotel, said he's excited by the area.
"Everything's gone to Delacombe, Lucas, past Brown Hill is expanding rapidly, " he said.
"But Ballarat East, people are discovering this jewel that's been there for so long, and it's so close to the city."
If all goes to plan, Mr Koop's hoping to be open by November, with a bistro to follow next year.
"I always thought it was a great location for a pub," he said.
"I just want it to be a good, old-school suburban pub, a good cold beer, and ultimately a dining room where you can get a good meal in comfortable warm surroundings, with a lawn beer garden out the back."
The aim is to make the pub back into a "destination", he said.
"Everyone went to the Meaghers Hotel - the Meaghers Hotel social club golf club never stopped running, the pub's been shut since 1998 and the golf club has never stopped running, and they still play golf 20 times a year," he said.
"Ballarat's got a strong horseracing fraternity, with the trots track and Dowling Forest, which are both expanding facilities, and though the TAB's not confirmed yet, that would be a strong direction that I'll look towards, to foster those relationships with people who like horseracing."
Construction is also well under way at the new Ryan's IGA supermarket, incorporating the former Ballarat Orphanage, which will also include several new retailers and parking for the area.
Eventually, it's understood a set of traffic lights will also be built at the corner of Victoria Street and Stawell Street, and new roundabouts will soon be built along Eureka Street at Otway and Fussell streets to improve safety.
With big plans for Bakery Hill and hopes for the Warrenheip gateway precinct on either side, historic Ballarat East could be primed for an exciting future.
