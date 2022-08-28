Legacy Club of Ballarat volunteers will return to face-to-face fundraising this Legacy Week.
Legacy Week, which starts on Sunday, is for community members to show their support for the widows and children whose loved ones have served Australia.
For the past two years, COVID-19 lockdowns created difficulties for volunteers to fundraise in the community.
Legacy Club of Ballarat president John Morris hopes face-to-face fundraising will help increase donations, which provide support and services to vulnerable community members.
"The club maintained its vital work during COVID-19 by distributing flowers to raise spirits, knee rugs and gloves for winter warmth along with the annual Christmas surprise," Mr Morris said.
"This was all possible through ongoing support from our compassionate community. We look forward to re-engaging with our supporters during Legacy Week."
Legacy Club of Ballarat currently looks after 453 veteran's families, providing services including home care visits, day trips and social events.
It provides educational support and holiday camps for 32 legacy youth and 13 legacy beneficiaries with a disability who are supported for life.
The 2021 census shows 496,276 Australians have served and 84,865 are currently serving in the Australian Defence Force.
The figures indicate one in 20 households have at least one person who has served, while 13.4 per cent female veterans and the largest group, aged 64 to 74, are males.
Ballarat legatee Ron Fleming said the census figures gave legacy a possible indication of the number of veteran families that may join the legacy family.
He said Legacy Australia's 2030 steering committee was currently visualising 'legacy 2030' and legacy would continue well into the future.
"With younger families coming into our care, we need younger legatees who understand the current service life and the needs of younger modern families," Mr Fleming said.
He said over the past 99 years, legacy had provided financial and social support.
"The support provided by legacy has given stability to the family unit through guidance to reduce loneliness, financial assistance to ease some of the hardship and linkages to medical, dental and optical services," Mr Fleming said.
Legacy merchandise will be available at 5 Raglan Street South and venues across Ballarat and regional towns during Legacy Week, from August 28 to September 3.
Merchandise includes badges, pens and legacy bears.
The legacy flag will fly at Queen Victoria Square opposite the Ballarat Town Hall as part of the week.
