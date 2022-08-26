Firefighters and other workers exposed to harmful toxic substances at a notorious Victorian training site will be compensated under a long-awaited redress scheme.
The Country Fire Authority's Fiskville training site was permanently closed in 2015 after tests showed workers were exposed to dangerous chemicals, foams and recycled firewater.
A Monash University study, released that same year, of 609 people who worked at the facility between 1971 and 1999 found 69 had developed cancer and 16 died as a result.
A parliamentary inquiry was set up into the site in 2014, with a redress scheme among 31 recommendations made in its final report in May 2016.
Under the $57 million program unveiled on Friday, people who worked or trained at Fiskville, lived at or in the vicinity of it, or went to a nearby state school will be eligible to apply for compensation.
About 1300 people are estimated to be eligible, including CFA, State Emergency Service, Departme nt of Environment, Land, Water and Planning and Victoria Police employees who spent time there.
The maximum amount each applicant can claim is $45,000, with compensation to depend on each person's level of exposure.
Those deemed to have high-level exposure will automatically qualify for $25,000, as well as an additional $20,000 payment if they contracted a connected diagnosed illness like cancer.
Those with lower-level exposure will be eligible for an automatic payment of $10,000.
The Department of Justice and Community Safety will oversee the scheme, with applications expected to be finalised within 12 to 13 weeks of receipt.
Victorian Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes defended the time taken to implement the redress scheme, given it was recommended more than six years ago.
"I know it sounds like a long time to develop the scheme," she told reporters.
"It's important the scheme doesn't exclude people who may have passed away before it's open ... we think this scheme has got it right."
It will also provide non-financial support, including case management and counselling.
An emotional Mick Tisbury, acting deputy commissioner of Fire Rescue Victoria, said the inquiry and redress scheme was not about compensation.
"This is about making sure this never happens again in the future," he said.
"What was really, really bad was the cover up. This will be closure for a lot of people."
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan reiterated the service's public apology to people who stepped foot on the site from 1972 to 2015 for the potential harms they may have suffered.
"The CFA back then is very different to the CFA of now. We have stringent environmental compliance standards to all our training facilities across Victoria," he said.
The redress scheme will open on September 5.
