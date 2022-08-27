The Moorabool Mayor says the approved development of a pharmacy and medical consulting rooms in Gordon is a vote of confidence in the town's future.
Council approved a proposal to convert a house behind the town's post office last week, but there are still Federal and State regulatory hurdles before the doors can open.
"Clearly someone has made a business decision and can see that Gordon is in need of a health and medical facility like this," Councillor Tom Sullivan said.
"It's heartening.
"They can see the growth in Gordon - and this plan clearly reflects how the town is growing.
"Getting sewers in Gordon was a game-changer."
Cr Sullivan said he also welcomed the consulting rooms - which could see a GP or other medical professionals come to the Urquhart Street site.
"I think this would be a positive thing," Cr Sullivan said.
"It would especially be a great service for elderly people - and it means they don't have to travel out of town for help."
The number of people in Gordon shot up by 21 per cent between the 2016 and 2021 censuses.
Cr Sullivan said that with septic tanks requiring a lot of land to safely operate, replacing them with sewers gave the green light to smaller property sizes.
The battle to get them began in the middle of the millennium drought and took almost a decade.
"The sewers (in 2013) were based on the existing town area at that time," Cr Sullivan said.
"Gordon is growing - and what's evident is that in the future there may be a case to extend those sewers further out.
"If you don't, then there's a cap on the size of the town.
"It'll also limit things like getting (reticulated) gas and the return of the train station. You've got to have a sizeable population to support those things."
The Ballarat gas and train lines pass straight through Gordon but do not stop.
Cr Sullivan said it wasn't possible to boost the population by building multiple units or smaller homes.
"There is a minimum 800 square metre lot size (a fifth of an acre) in Gordon - and that's to retain the character of the town," he said.
"What we're talking about is detached houses that have space between them.
"It effectively maintains that village feel."
He said around 80 per cent of Moorabool was either state park, national park or water catchment on private property - and too many septic tanks could potentially contaminate drinking water supplies for Ballarat, Geelong, Melton - as well the shire itself.
"That's why we're keen to sewer Wallace and Bungaree," Cr Sullivan said.
"The design hasn't been done yet, but we're working through that process."
The pharmacy proposal was carried unanimously at the August 17 Moorabool Development Assessment Committee.
Local ward councillor Aly Munari was not at the meeting.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
