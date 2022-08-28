Pause and take time to enjoy each moment in sport | From The Press Box

Enjoy the moment.
This is a simple message and one more sportspeople should adhere to at all levels of sport.
So often coaches, athletes and even supporters are too fixated on the biggest picture - the ultimate prize.
Of course that is what everyone is striving for - a gold medal, a championship title or a premiership.
This goes for all levels from juniors and grassroots to the highest of professional and elite sport.
For some, especially at the top end, only victory will satisfy.
However, it should not be the case for everyone.
At the end of the day not everyone will reach the top, so this is why we should learn to enjoy the small victories and special achievements such as personal bests along the way.
You'll often see a sprinter at a major track and field meet win a heat and without showing any emotion head straight off the track.
That might be the best they do and yet they allow the moment to pass without any form of celebration, although no doubt inwardly there's some form of satisfaction.
One of the most refreshing aspects of Collingwood's revival in the AFL this year has been the way it has celebrated each and every victory - especially those many close ones.
The Magpies have joined the fans with on-field post-match celebrations.
And why not?
They have been criticised by some for being brash and over the top, but coach Craig McRae has encouraged his players to embrace it.
That's the way it should be.
Collingwood will play finals, but there is no guarantee the Magpies' campaign will end in a premiership.
If it does they will celebrate to the extreme, but if they do not they will have least enjoyed the season every step of the way.
There has been no other better place to see this than in the Central Highlands Football League.
The excitement when Creswick and Ballan had their first senior football wins of the season after a long run of defeats was great.
The Wickers' broke the ice against Carngham-Linton at home and the post-match scenes in the clubrooms could have been mistaken for a premiership celebration.
Supporters and players alike embraced, cheered and burst into song. There was even an odd tear. Yes there was relief, but there was also joy - a reason to celebrate success.
It was important to make the most of it.
This is now spilling over into finals and it was there for all to see in week one of CHFL finals with Skipton and Learmonth.
Neither has a CHFL senior premiership to its name and just to be playing and winning a final has been cause for celebration.
They know how hard it is to get into finals, let alone win one, so they are naturally savouring every moment.
Skipton is only in its second CHFL finals series and its elimination victory over Waubra was its first finals win in the competition.
For Learmonth, its win over Buninyong in an elimination final came in its first final since 2014 and it was the first time it had tasted success in a final in 13 years.
Then there was a similar experience for Rokewood-Corindhap in the reserves.
Making only its second finals appearance and first since 2011, the Grasshoppers tasted success in a CHFL final for the first time.
In all these examples, it can be seen how much it means.
They might not go all the way, but these moments are proving to be something special and should be celebrated to the fullest.
So as sportspeople or fans, do not let opportunities to enjoy victories in whatever form they take pass you by.
We all believe there will be a next time and better times ahead, but this is not necessarily the case.
Just look at Carlton in the AFL.
How quickly and unexpectedly did its season come to an end.
That's why it was important for Blues fans to enjoy every high of a great home and away season.
And finally, as a North Melbourne supporter, did I think after the dominant years of the mid to late 1990s that more than 20 years later I would be still waiting for another flag? No way.
Roos supporters have had to learn more than anyone to savour every win in the past few years. They have been so few and far between. If you don't, what's the point?
