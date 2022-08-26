A string ensemble formed before the pandemic will perform its first gig outside Ballarat on Saturday.
Klemantyne consists of 10 string musicians from Ballarat and surrounding areas.
Founder Nicci Dellar brought together professional musicians and music teachers to form the group in 2019.
Klemantyne will perform a 90 minute program at Daylesford's Christ Church on Saturday afternoon to open the Christ Church Concerts series.
Klemantyne violist Kate Both said the performance would be the ensemble's first gig outside Ballarat.
She said the group was proud to present a celebration of different styles of music from baroque through to a selection of tangos at the concert.
"The program is quite varied. We will be taking the audience through a range of music," Both said.
"There will be peaceful moments and exciting moments. People's toes will be tapping along through to the end.
"We are all friends. We meet weekly and have been preparing for this concert for the past 12 months."
The Klemantyne vision is to provide the Ballarat and district region with an opportunity to enjoy and experience classical music performed to the highest possible standard.
"The core members of Klemantyne are professional teachers and players who have extensive local and international performance experience," Both said.
She said the ensemble, which generally does three concerts a year and works in conjunction with other groups, hoped to continue for as long as possible.
Klemantyne, which was named by forming the first members' initials, already has a good following around Ballarat, Both says.
Klemantyne will perform at Daylesford's Christ Church on Saturday, August 27 at 2.30pm.
The series of five concerts, held until November 19, will present music from the renaissance, baroque, classical, romantic and modern periods with string ensemble, viol consort, recorders and harpsichord.
It will include a Rossini comic opera and a celebration of the power of music with the Daylesford Community Brass Band.
Tickets cost $30 or $120 for five concerts and are available at the trybooking website.
