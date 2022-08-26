The Courier

Christ Church Concerts series starts with Ballarat ensemble Klemantyne in Daylesford

By Erin Williams
August 26 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Klemantyne is performing at Daylesford's Christ Church on Saturday as part of the Christ Church Concerts series. Picture supplied

A string ensemble formed before the pandemic will perform its first gig outside Ballarat on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.