Equestrian enthusiasts in the Ballarat region are looking forward to the future of their sport as they anticipate a million dollar investment in facilities in Smythesdale.
Different rider groups in Ballarat, Smythesdale and Rokewood all use the Woady Yaloak Equestrian Centre for competitions, rallies and practices.
Rokewood Pony Club president Bronwyn Ballesty is hoping additional upgrades will help bring the community together.
"It is very hard to go into an equestrian sport and not have a community supporting you," Ms Ballesty said.
She said there is a strong sense of connection not just for the children involved but also their families.
"To see the love and the energy that this sport takes, it is really a community sport."
The Golden Plains Shire Council voted unanimously to approve the 10-year master plan on Tuesday night.
The upgrades include $4.9 million for equestrian arenas and $1.8 million for building various structures along with gates, access, landscaping and parking.
Ms Ballesty said the more space they have, both with arenas and car or float parking, the more students they can accommodate.
"We can look at different activities we can bring in and it also means we can make it more personal [for students]." she said.
Smythesdale Pony Club president Sarah Hiller said adding two more additional sand arenas would make competitions and events safer for riders.
"The grass can be wet and very muddy, so it can become slippery," Ms Hiller said.
"If it is too wet it just becomes dangerous."
The hope is the upgrades would create opportunities for the equestrian centre to host state and national events.
Right now facilities like one of the car parks cannot be used in the winter.
"It gets wet and muddy and the vehicles get stuck," Ms Hiller said.
WYEC Management secretary Nadine Gass said increased car parking will allow more people to visit the centre.
"We have people come from all over Victoria," Ms Gass said.
At a competition in May, Ms Gass said there were also competitors from South Australia, Tasmania and New South Wales.
"More car parking is what we are desperate for," Ms Gass said.
More space means more people will be able to use the facilities and would also mean entries could open up to more people.
For the adults, Smythesdale Adult Riders Club president Annieka Paridaen is hoping additional space will increase social connections between the different user groups at WYEC.
"We can have different disciplines, holding events on the same weekend and try and create a bit more of a hub of equestrian activity," Ms Paridaen said.
Currently each user group books out the venue for specific days of the year and they tend to work separately.
"It can become a bit more like a community hub." she said.
All Golden Plains Shire Councillors voted on Tuesday to endorse the master plan and note the Background Research Report.
An independent advisory group connected with the community groups that use the centre.
Seventy-three community members responded to the survey during April and May this year.
Despite the unanimous vote, Councillor Owen Sharkey did raise some concerns about the scale of the project and how high the first rough estimates of prices were.
"I have mentioned this before on other items, but it would be nice to see the club invest in this process as well," Cr Sharkey said.
"Not every kids in the shire can afford to get into equestrian sports."
"It is a significant amount of money we are committing to in this aspirational plan."
The council agenda also noted it was "highly likely" both user groups and council would need to seek external grants like money from the state government to fund the proposed plans.
The documents also stated this would most likely be rolled out in stages.
In response to Cr Sharkey on Tuesday night councillor Helena Kirby said she was sure that the clubs would put a lot of effort into fundraising for the new facilities.
"My kids have participated in pony club and adult riders, it is not that dear to pay for fees and we are a rural shire and a lot of our residents do have a pony or a horse in the backyard," Cr Kirby said.
"This is one way of offering different forms of sports and friendships in our community."
Ms Gass said the user groups were happy with the consultation process and enjoyed being involved and giving feedback on the wants and needs of the facility.
"It is just fantastic the way that they [Golden Plains Shire] have been able to get behind us," Ms Gass said.
"Why not put our dreams down to make the centre the best it can be."
