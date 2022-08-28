The Courier

Ballarat's Ewing House School for Deaf Children marks 70 year anniversary

By Michelle Smith, with Alex Ford
August 28 2022 - 7:00pm
Marjorie O'Donnell and Suzanne Bertus with the original plaque for the Ewing House School for Deaf Children which will be on show during a 70th anniversary reunion. Picture by Luke Hemer

It's been 70 years since the former Ewing House School for Deaf Children opened to change the educational outcomes for Ballarat children with hearing loss, and this weekend many former students and staff gathered to mark the milestone.

