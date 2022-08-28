It's been 70 years since the former Ewing House School for Deaf Children opened to change the educational outcomes for Ballarat children with hearing loss, and this weekend many former students and staff gathered to mark the milestone.
The school, which opened in Gregory Street, Lake Wendouree, in 1952 educated hundreds of deaf children before it was relocated to Forest Street Primary School in 2003.
Now the Ballarat Deaf Social Club, which Ewing House teacher Robert Cook originally established as the Ewing House Deaf Social Club in 1974, are custodians of many relics from the school which they displayed during the reunion.
Ballarat Deaf Social Club treasurer Marjorie O'Donnell said 70 years was a milestone worth celebrating and it was "a great opportunity for ex-teachers and ex-students and families to be reunited again and to share the old and happy school memories".
Ms O'Donnell said education of deaf children had changed greatly over the years.
"We were taught orally in the early education and now Auslan sign language is a big bonus for better and faster learning," she said.
"Auslan helps deaf children to understand better with the visual signs of words and finger-spelling. This also helps to identify the signs of words quicker and easier."
The Ballarat Deaf Facility now runs from Forest Street Primary School, where there is currently one child with hearing loss enrolled, and at nearby Mount Rowan Secondary College for older children.
At times there have been up to 10 children with hearing loss at Forest Street Primary, but many children with hearing loss attend their local primary schools rather than the specialist program.
"Our model is for them to be integrated in mainstream classrooms," Ms Richardson said.
All classrooms are fitted with a Soundfield system which amplifies the teacher's voice, foundation pupils learn Auslan so they can socialise and communicate with hearing impaired students, and teachers and support staff also learn Auslan.
A specialised teacher for the deaf is also employed part time.
Ms Richardson said Forest Street also often supported other local schools with hearing impaired students, offering advice and expertise if needed.
Saturday's reunion, in Sebastopol, saw dozens of former students, parents, and teachers meet up once again.
Ms O'Donnell said there was a "wonderful sense of belonging" in the room.
"It was a special occasion to celebrate Ewing House School's 70th anniversary, which 88 guests enjoyed," she said.
"A few missed out unfortunately due to COVID, (but) one person said let's aim for a 75th anniversary.
"Keeping in touch is so important for the deaf community for company, friendship, and great medicine of laughs to avoid isolation."
The Ballarat Deaf Social Club Inc holds a monthly event for a meal at different places across the city, with guest speakers - Ms O'Donnell said they would love to reach out and "warmly welcome" new people.
"We love 'open captioned' movie outings, but the hours do not always suit us - we like to go out for a meal so it's a good opportunity for us to be seen," she said.
"We are grateful to have Auslan interpreters even though they must be booked well in advance.
"Our next event is on September 10, for a meal with guest speakers from Deaf Victoria, and all are welcome."
To find out more information, email bdsc_ballarat@hotmail.com, text 0400 560 905, or visit the Facebook page.
