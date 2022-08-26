The Courier

Federation Square and Victoria by Farmer's Daughters' residency program features Ballarat region

By Erin Williams
Updated August 26 2022 - 11:39am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Second generation Ballarat winemaker Owen Latta, of Eastern Peake and Latta Vino, will host an intimate lunch at the venue's wine library. Pictures supplied

Ballarat and the surrounding area has been chosen as the first region to be showcased at a unique initiative at Melbourne's Federation Square.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.