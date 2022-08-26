Ballarat and the surrounding area has been chosen as the first region to be showcased at a unique initiative at Melbourne's Federation Square.
Victoria by Farmer's Daughters' residency program will bring to life the best of the Ballarat region's food, drink and art for three months from September 1.
Advertisement
The 250-seat venue at Fed Square will feature Pyrenees' winemakers, Ballarat restaurants and beverage venues, and Moorabool Shire berry orchards and farms through an evolving program.
It will celebrate art, people and untold stories from the local area.
The in-residence program aims to inspire Melburnians to discover more of regional Victoria and showcase its unsung ingredients, guest chefs, winemakers, brewers and distillers.
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said it was hoped the three-month long 'Ballarat and Surrounds' program would draw more visitors to the region.
"Ballarat has a really strong story in wonderful food, drink and produce, and we were delighted with the opportunity to join the team at Victoria to highlight this story in Melbourne," Cr Moloney said.
"We are hoping as Melburnians have their taste buds for Ballarat tickled by their experience at Victoria, that this will whet the appetite for deeper exploration of our region."
Victoria by Farmer's Daughters chose the Ballarat region to be the first in residence region to be showcased because it is renowned for its deep food and wine culture, vibrant art scene and well-preserved heritage.
Ballarat is surrounded by growers and producers who are not only passionate about fine food and wine but devoted to sharing the richness of the land.
Victoria by Farmer's Daughters executive chef Alejandro Saravia said, of the collaboration, he was impressed by the growth of the region's food and drink scene after visiting some producers and hospitality workers.
"I was instantly drawn to Ballarat because there has been such a buzz lately with creative happenings in their food and drink scene, coupled with a rich heritage of multiculturalism, arts and craft as well as produce and agriculture innovation," Mr Saravia said.
"Not to mention being home to some of Victoria's best winemakers, distillers and brewers."
Visitors to Victoria by Farmer's Daughters will dine on an exclusive range of bespoke ceramic and pottery commissions, and experience inspiring hand-made feature artworks on display throughout the venue.
Bookings are now open for 'Ballarat and Surrounds'. To find out more and to see the program, go to the website www.victoriarestaurant.com.au/region-in-residence.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.