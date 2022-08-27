'Open for fraud': council removes public oversight over lucrative council grants

Recipients of City of Ballarat's lucrative grants program will no longer be determined in open at ordinary council meetings under new changes unanimously ushered in by councillors this week.
Under the previous grants policy, council officers would review applications and table their recommendations in an ordinary council meeting for consideration and debate by councillors.
Now, the assessment report will conversely be provided to a delegated committee of council away from the council chamber, foreclosing the ability of the community to observe how councillors decide who receives grants typically worth hundreds of thousands of dollars each.
According to the new policy, minutes of that meeting would later be tabled in a report to council, subject to commercial in confidence considerations.
The new changes also empower council "at its sole discretion" to simply renew existing commercial grants as they approach their expiry.
Only Crs Peter Eddy and Des Hudson spoke to the item at Wednesday's ordinary meeting, with the former commending the changes on the footing it would enhance transparency.
"I think the process that this now goes through in terms of a panel of officers and to councillors, meeting as a group, is very transparent," Cr Eddy said, without elaborating.
Though Cr Des Hudson supported that view, he added that council should be open to reviewing the policy in the future.
"[The grants were] ultimately set up to support the community to deliver key projects," he said. "If we find the policy still needs further work, it should be rectified to make sure our grants policy always meets the needs of the community."
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 'Loss for democracy': council green lights changes to public question time
As revised, the strategic partnership grants program divides applicants into two streams: commercial and community, with a funding limit of $100,000 per grant imposed on the latter. Commercial grants, by contrast, are subject to no limits as to their funding range.
It's not immediately clear what prompted council to endorse these changes, given the review into the strategic partnership grants program was only launched in April this year after councillors expressed unease at the lack of clarity around selection criteria and eligibility requirements.
City of Ballarat director of wellbeing Matthew Wilson said the rationale underlying the new decision-making model turned on a desire to protect the interests of those applicants under the commercial stream.
"The delegated committee model provides clear commercial in confidence cover for applicants to the program, and this is especially important when considering submissions under the proposed commercial stream," he said.
"Council is required to treat information as commercial in confidence when it is sensitive to the commercial operation of the submitter and/or is requested by the submitter to be treated as confidential."
Ratepayers Victoria vice president Dean Hurlston said the changes and council's attending justification for them ran counter to basic principles of good and transparent governance.
"The Victorian auditor-general and ombudsman have made many statements and reports around the fact that community grants processes are abused and absolutely open for fraud in local government," he said. "And here they are, loosening their [fraud] controls."
"The grants should have to be voted on in open by the elected councillors; it should be open, completely transparent - every dollar - and, given its public money, the details of all grants should be published in full.
"This commercial in confidence is being abused; community grants should not ever be able to be subject to commercial-in-confidence."
Mr Hurlston also levelled criticism at both the structure of commercial grants as well as council's ability to automatically renew those which fall due.
"This is not okay; you have to have limits on your grants, because what stops them from giving [an applicant] a $5 million grant?," he said.
"Grants also need to have a review process and review mechanism to determine whether they're hitting the target or achieving the stated outcomes; so, to just renew a grant is lazy, lazy, disgustingly poor governance."
When asked, Mr Wilson said the reason grants in the commercial stream lacked any funding ceiling owed to City of Ballarat's desire to attract "submissions that will deliver high value return on investment for the Ballarat economy".
"Placing a ceiling on this category may limit that potential return on investment boost to the local economy," he said.
Mr Wilson added that all grant recipients would be subject to an acquittal process at the end of the grant, requiring them to specify how the money was spent, and that council officers would table an annual partnership and grants report to council.
A recent report by the Victorian auditor-general, based on a five-year audit of six local councils, found the audited councils' existing fraud controls over grant funding were either ill-conceived or undermined by lack of sufficient compliance.
"Councils are not consistently identifying conflicts of interest, assessing applications against criteria, documenting their decisions, checking how funds are used or evaluating their grant programs' outcomes," the report said.
"This unnecessarily increases the risk of fraud and makes it harder for the audited councils to show that their grant programs are transparent, equitable and benefit the community."
City of Ballarat was not one of the six councils audited.
