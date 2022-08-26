I found it quite interesting to read the pub story in our own Courier (August 17) outlining The Millers Arms being up for sale by owner and publican Darryl Stewart.
Having been a regular attendee for some 64 years, it will be interesting from my and my "pub mates" to see what eventually happens.
When I first visited the iconic venue, it was owned by the Walker family.
It was then passed down through a couple of generations of that group until Darryl and Sue purchased it after having sold their North City Hotel.
It is somewhat sad to have seen so many of our old pubs close during the past decades.
I have never been a particularly heavy drinker but a "beer with my mates" on the way home from work at the end of the day was always a relaxing time.
For many years now during my retirement, a Saturday arvo sip with long-term mates still feels quite nice.
And a big thank you to Darryl and Sue for the pleasant venue you have provided us. I hope everything goes well for you.
Ken Prato, Sebastopol.
