On a search for adventure to fuel his creativity, one Ballarat resident flew to Korea to start a different life.
Three years later, Casey Tosh is showing a new collection of artwork in his first Korean solo exhibition.
"I wanted to progress my work so I thought that I needed to be in a new place, a new country," Tosh said.
He had been to Korea once before for a holiday in 2015, but in 2019, just before the COVID pandemic started Tosh, moved his life to the capital Seoul.
"They have a vibrant fashion scene and lots of opportunities to build upon and make something new happen," Tosh said.
Tosh has been spending the last three years building connections within the art community in Korea.
"It has been a little bit difficult, it took a lot of time to create some networks and meet people that are in the industry."
Tosh describes his exhibition Television Personalities as "raw and vibrant", it is a collection of portraits that aim to show how people embrace standing out.
The art is a mixture of acrylic and spray paint on board and depicts people like David Bowie and Mike Tyson.
"It is a bit of an expressive style ... including a little bit of a rough handling of the materials," Tosh said.
He said he has always been an expressive artists, putting his emotions into his pieces.
"I was into skateboarding and creating my own works and expressing emotions and things like this," Tosh said.
"Similar to (Vincent) van Gogh where he is very expressive and energetic about his personality, character and his emotions."
As he discovered the art scene in Korea, Tosh said he was able to find a new audience to show his work to.
"It is a much older country and so there is a lot more focus on cultural arts," Tosh said.
He said it was sometimes difficult to engage a new audience that might not be as familiar with contemporary work.
"But it is also good because you can give them something new or show them something different."
Tosh said this is the whole idea of the exhibition.
"It was about unique characters and showing different personalities, unafraid to be strange, weird, different, to stand out from the crowd or step out of the normal."
Tosh said he was inspired to move to Korea because of some of the people he depicts, like David Bowie.
Tosh said quotes from Bowie about stepping out of your comfort zone to be creative is what stuck out to him.
"If you are stuck in a comfortable place you will never really work hard or achieve your best when you are sitting back," Tosh said.
"When you are feeling a little bit uncomfortable ... you are just about in the right place to do something exciting."
Tosh said he has been enjoying watching people react to his exhibition over the last two weeks.
In Korea, he works at a school teaching English and outside of the school teaches skateboarding.
He said he was able to expose some of his skateboarding students to his art.
Tosh said one of his students was very interested in contemporary work.
"For me, it was great to give him the opportunity to see different aspects and avenues that he could pursue," he said.
"As a younger Korean guy there are different things that he could do.
"It is about showing people some opportunities and different characters."
On August 13, Tosh teamed up with four DJs to play at his opening night.
The exhibition is housed in a large industrial style style gallery and Tosh said he enjoyed using the music to involve the audience.
"They were a really good to like heighten the mood, they created a good energy," Tosh said.
"That way people could be a bit more included than just viewing from the outside."
