Ballarat jockey Lee Horner can create his own special piece of Grand National Steeplechase history in Ballarat on Sunday.
Horner is striving to win the $350,000 jumps classic for a third year in a row.
He has the ride on favourite Flying Agent. He saluted on Bee Tee Junior for Pakenham trainer Rachael Cunningham in 2020 and Inayforhay from the Horsham stable of Paul Preusker last year.
If Flying Agent does score, what will make victory all the more special is that Flying Agent is trained by Horner's partner Amy McDonald.
"I am very excited about Sunday. It has been the plan to get there all year," McDonald told SENTrack.
"You have got to have the right horse and we are lucky enough to have the right horse to step in that direction.
"It is something that you have on your bucket list as a jumps trainer," she said.
Flying Agent began his career in New Zealand and first raced for McDonald in mid-2019.
The 10-year-old goes to Sunday's assignment in career-best form, having won the Thackeray Steeplechase at Warrnambool and Crisp Steeplechase at Sandown Lakeside at his latest three starts.
Steve Pateman has been the dominant rider in the Grand National Steeplechase in the modern era, winning it four times since 2005, but has not strung three together.
He scored on Liquid Lunch in that year, went back-to-back on Bashboy in 2012 and 2013, and then guided Sea King to victory in 2005.
Pateman gets an opportunity to add another on Sunday, this time as trainer-jockey of Valac.
LEGENDARY jumps jockey Brett Scott also has the chance to produce a memorable moment - this time as a trainer.
Scott Scott began his riding career in NZ and formed a great partnership with trainer John Wheeler before injury forced him to hang up his saddle.
They combined with Crafty Dancer to win the 2002 Grand National Steeplechase.
He has rank outsider Zedstar, which has had three starts over the fences and is still a maiden at the caper.
Ballarat has been a great track for Scott. He trained his first winner at a Ballarat Turf Club meeting in 2012 - Dubhdara in a hurdle.
Then in 2020 he trained Irish Flame to victory in the Ballarat Cup.
BALLARAT'S Richard Cully is another former jockey attempting to get a share of the limelight as a trainer on Sunday.
He won the Grand National Steeplechase on Wells in 2016 and 2017.
This time he is saddling up two starters - Capellani in the Henry Dwyer Racing Maiden Hurdle, 3400m, and Sky Hero in the Gotta Take Care Hurdle, 3600m.
THE Ballarat stable of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have the potential for another big day.
They won the first five races at this meeting last year.
They have three favourites - Chains Of Honour in the Gotta Take Care Hurdle; Stern Idol in the JJ Houlahan Hurdle; and Rolland Garros in the Ciaron Maher Racing Steeplechase.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
