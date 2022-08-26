How lake lighting opponents are hurting Ballarat: mayor hits out

We're fortunate to live in a place of diverse people and opinions, and opportunity to hear and assess different views should be afforded.
However, we also live in times when the line between fact and opinion is being increasingly blurred, and occasionally it's necessary to address deliberate misleading content to provide balance.
With that, I'm compelled to respond to several months of lobbying by the Facebook-based 'Get our Lake Wendouree lighting right' group which popped up in November last year when some didn't like the outcome of a few years of consultation.
From that point onwards, this group has asserted it is 'right' and all other views, research and experience that doesn't align is therefore 'wrong'.
While this project was seen as not even remotely remarkable to places like the lakes in Shepparton, Bendigo, Albert Park, the Geelong foreshore, Melbourne's Royal Botanical Gardens, or hundreds of other locations around Australia, it's become a heightened political issue in Ballarat.
In this case, the misinformation however has evolved to a concerning stage of financial sabotage that risks becoming so costly the tactics must be called out.
The 2017 Lake Wendouree Master Plan, which involving a few rounds of public consultation, recommended light poles on the main track following the earlier trial of the short poles near the large playground. The idea was so popular that the city successfully lobbied the Liberal Party, then Labor, at the 2018 state election to fund the project.
The resulting $2.5 million State Government grant was specifically for pole-mounted lights. Contrary to the misinformation, that grant can't be transferred to some other project.
Use the funding for its intended purpose as voted on during the state election, or lose it altogether.
Despite repeated claims that there's been no environmental assessment done, reports were commissioned to investigate biodiversity, cultural and heritage impacts, and a tree protection plan was prepared, all showing no significant impact.
That shouldn't have come as any surprise given the experience in so many other very similar locations. The poles were approved by Heritage Victoria for the protected (western) side in September last year, followed by more consultation and Council granting a permit in October 2021 which limited the hours of operation to just before dawn and no later than 10pm in the evening (not all night as some suggest).
Recognising our move toward carbon neutrality, action was also taken to ensure the lights would be fully powered by renewable energy, along with all other street lights across the city.
Council went to tender in December, and in February this year approved a contractor to start the works.
That's when the financial sabotage began.
A rare delay tactic was then used, seeking to cancel the contract and prevent the CEO from signing it for a month until the next council meeting. That delay was rejected by a 8-1 vote, but it was successful in buying time for the next tactic.
The 'Get our Lake Wendouree lighting right' group cheered the delay, and some of its members sought an interim protection order from Heritage Victoria to cover the other three-quarters of the lake not already registered.
Why do these delays matter? With massively escalating costs for materials in a high-inflation environment, the cost of the contract rose by $308,700 (ex GST) in the eight months from December to this July. Yes, that's an extra $38,587 per month courtesy of pointless delays.
But were the delays indeed pointless?
Neither approach resulted in any change as no new information was presented across four separate council meetings, so it can only be assumed the tactics were intended to tie the project up in red tape to force a different outcome, regardless of the cost to ratepayers.
With no new information presented, unsurprisingly Heritage Victoria arrived at the same conclusion it made last year and granted a second permit for lights the whole way around the lake. All that was 'achieved' was a cost of $31,771 for an additional heritage permit and $29,529 in project management costs.
Last week (18 August), the 'Get our Lake Wendouree lighting right' group delighted in these pages that the project was running behind time and over budget, as if because of a reason other than their group's tactics.
If you want to celebrate the delays you've caused, you should at least own the additional costs incurred on behalf of Ballarat ratepayers.
Convinced, despite years of consultation, that they are 'right', this group wants us to start again. We should ignore the experience of hundreds of other locations, risk or reject the state government grant, pay for more impact reports, and install ground level garden feature lights that will provide meagre illumination and cause tripping hazards.
The construction contract was signed last month, and five separate votes of Council have all confirmed the project, yet there's still some suggesting cost isn't an issue and to start all over again.
This project was to be State Government funded. The extra costs would not have been incurred by ratepayers if the contract had continued unimpeded when it was originally approved following years of consultation and reports. It's time for some honesty from this group. How much more time and money do they want us to spend on a remarkably common project?
Cr Daniel Moloney, City of Ballarat mayor
