Ballarat's weekend in sport mega gallery | August 27-28

Another big weekend in sport is here, and we're continuing to bring you all of the action from around the grounds and sport.
Our photographers have been out and about capturing thge CHFL/CHNL semifinal between Springbank and Skipton at Waubra Recreation Reserve as well as the BFNL elimination final between North Ballarat and Sebastopol.
Action also continues on Sunday with the CHFL semifinal between Dunnstown and Learmonth and the BFNL elimination final between East Point and Darley.
We also covered the Greater Western Victoria Rebels' NAB League clash against the Northern Knights at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
Have a flick through the gallery above to see who you can spot in the action this week.
