The family of an Avoca man killed in a Talbot crash have told a memorial service they are living in a "fog of sadness" after revealing their mother died the same way 39 years ago.
Maryborough IGA delivery driver Ian Hoyland was killed in a head-on crash on August 11 during torrential rain on the Ballarat-Maryborough Road.
"Our family is engulfed in a dense fog of sadness that we need time to work our way through," sister Wendy said.
"Life is fragile. Take nothing and no-one for granted.
"You never know when it will be the last time you see someone."
The 65-year-old was laid to rest on Friday at a packed Maryborough memorial service.
He grew up in Waihi in New Zealand's Bay of Plenty and was one of six children.
Mr Hoyland's sister described a toddler with curly blonde hair who turned into a "daredevil who wanted to push boundaries".
She told of how he drove home one day with a mysteriously dented car - only to reveal he'd escaped a rollover and had pushed the car upright.
Son Ezra Hoyland also spoke of cherished times.
"You will always be remembered," he said.
"No job was too big or too small. Family and friends will remember you as a kind man."
Colleague after colleague praised the Avoca man for his long list of volunteer credentials with groups including the Salvation Army, a local soccer club, BlazeAid, Maryborough's Energy Breakthrough, the Highland Society, Relay for Life and Carisbrook Lions Club.
Lions President and Maryborough IGA manager Jefferson Hoober said Ian's ethic of chipping in was "unbelievable".
"The community's lost a bloody good bloke, a great friend and volunteer." he said.
Mr Hoober explained how staff worked hard for two years to reopen the supermarket after its 2019 closure.
"He'd always put his hand up for things," he said.
"He'd say 'I'll get that. I've got it under control'.
"You couldn't stop Ian. He was there every day with me from December last year until a few weeks ago, helping to reopen.
"He would spend days in there helping us - and before we could think about issues, he'd already have the job done. The staff adored him. He was a terrific bloke.
"It didn't matter what you wanted Ian to do, he would do it...even stomping on the rubbish in the rubbish bin. Things like that, he already had done."
Mr Hoyland took on many different roles at Maryborough IGA.
Partner and fellow Lion, Jean, gave a tearful final message.
"Ian, you were my rock, my soulmate," she said.
"We had five wonderful years together and you were always there for me when I got cancer.
"Ian, I'm so sorry I wasn't there in your time of need. I miss you - and our furbabies miss you too. We miss you and love you."
Lions members described how Ian and Jean would take the club's train - a converted ride-on-mower - to children across the state, without worrying about the travel time or cost of petrol - "just as long as it made people smile".
"He gave the gift of happiness to our younger generations," former Lions District Governor Harry Brindley said.
"He's a shining example of our Lions motto: We Serve.
"Just exactly how many people Ian has helped can only be known by Almighty God."
"Lion Ian, may you rest in peace."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
