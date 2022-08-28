Airport upgrade to begin but uncertainty over new access road lingers

Flying high, City of Ballarat councillors congratulated themselves this week for selecting a within-budget tender for the major Ballarat Airport runway extension, despite rolling uncertainty regarding the new access road to the airport.
Councillor Ben Taylor said the $5.4 million tender from Fulton Hogan Industries was a "fantastic outcome" in the current economic climate.
"The only concern with this is that we weren't able to use the full amount of money that's been provided by the federal government, which is very frustrating," he said at Wednesday's ordinary meeting, noting council's 2022/23 budget had allocated nearly $6.3 million for the works.
To similar effect was mayor Daniel Moloney, who, in some free editorial advice, said he was "looking forward to that front-page story about the budget understatement".
At the council meeting, however, it emerged that questions over the implications of the runway extension remained, with council yet to secure funding for its new long-term access road to the airport.
City of Ballarat director development and growth Natalie Robertson told councillors the $3.1 million state government grant flagged by council this week was for a "temporary" road only, and that no funding had been secured for the more costly road envisaged in council's BWEZ plan.
"The $3.1 million will get you your base level [singular road] and that's what Regional Development Victoria have allocated in terms of a temporary solution," she said.
She also noted that the road detailed in the BWEZ plan would cost in the order of $14 million.
The need for the new road owes entirely to the planned runway extension, which, once complete, will effectively cut off vehicle access via Airport Drive.
Ms Robertson confirmed council remained in the dark regarding the exact timing of the temporary road and whether it would be delivered in tandem with the runway extension.
"[Regional Development Victoria] will run a little bit behind us, but in the end, we'll be able to get access to the airport," she said.
In the event the new temporary road is not constructed in time, users of the airport will be directed to McCartneys Road until such time as the new road is complete.
The 555-metre extension of the airport's main north-south runway is expected to be complete by March 2023, and constitutes the first of three stages to council's wider $32 million airport upgrade.
