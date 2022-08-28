The Courier
Airport upgrade to begin but uncertainty over new access road lingers

By Maeve McGregor
August 28 2022 - 2:30am
Runway tender approved. Ballarat Airport. File picture.

Flying high, City of Ballarat councillors congratulated themselves this week for selecting a within-budget tender for the major Ballarat Airport runway extension, despite rolling uncertainty regarding the new access road to the airport.

