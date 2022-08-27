Ballarat's small number of cardiologists are under "high workforce pressure" with after-hours call-outs increasing amid escalating demand.
Grampian Health's Clinical Services Plan, released this week, revealed Grampians Health currently has a cardiology workforce of three full-time equivalent positions, all in Ballarat, when the benchmark level for the region should be about 10.
"Current workforce availability is problematic leading to disproportionately high requirements for after-hours and weekend coverage," the plan states. "Three of the five cardiologists have very high rostering pressures, more frequent than optimal on-call requirements and unsustainable leave balances.
"There has been strong service utilisation growth and yet wait times for cardiology outpatient clinics are now increasing beyond reasonable levels, limiting the timeliness of access for patients."
Limited availability of advanced medical trainees in cardiology means generalist registrars cover cardiology wards at Ballarat Base Hospital after hours, increasing the likelihood that cardiologists will be called after hours.
The Clinical Services Plan states the case to increase the number of cardiologists by at least one full-time equivalent position in the short term, and by three in the medium term which will also allow outreach cardiology support to other Grampians Health sites.
It calls for all cardiology services in Ballarat - including clinical cardiology, interventional cardiology, diagnostic cardiology, cardiac care unit, specialist clinics, on-call roster, telehealth, cardiology at home and cardiac rehabilitation - to be consolidated as an integrated cardiology department to help better manage services amid increasing demand.
Although Ballarat has two cardiac catheter laboratories, only one is currently in operation with its use split between interventional cardiology procedures, such as angioplasty and stent implantation, for three days a week and for interventional radiology for other illnesses on two days per week.
It is also available at other times for emergency cardiac procedures.
But Grampians Health admits "road blocks" constrain the use of the laboratory including scheduling cardiac cases after hours on days allocated to radiology, workforce fatigue associated with after-hours work, and longer hospital stays for patients needing interventional cardiology procedures if they are admitted on days when the lab is being used for radiology.
They are also struggling to retain interventional cardiology-trained nurses because of the pressures of those challenges, and the six-month lead time for training.
The Clinical Services Plan, described by Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser as a stocktake of their current services, also contains recommendations for action.
Among the cardiology recommendations are strengthened partnerships with cardio-thoracic surgery teams at Melbourne Health and/or Barwon Health, annual reviews of interventional cardiology and radiology services, and, when infrastructure opportunities present, a dedicated four to six bed coronary care unit embedded in to a cardiology ward.
