ALL THE SCORES ARE IN | Winners and Losers - Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28

SATURDAY
QUALIFYING FINALS
SENIORS - Melton 10.7 (67) d Ballarat 6.6 (42)
RESERVES - Melton 11.6 (72) d Sunbury 6.9 (45)
UNDER-19 - Ballarat 6.11 (47) d East Point 3.8 (26)
ELIMINATION FINAL
SENIORS - Sebastopol 11.7 (73) d North Ballarat 6.10 (46)
RESERVES - Sebastopol 8.10 (58) d Ballarat 8.6 (54)
UNDER-19 - North Ballarat 14.11 (95) d Redan 2.0 (12)
SUNDAY
ELIMINATION FINAL
SENIORS - Darley 7.7 (49) d East Point 5.18 (48)
RESERVES - East Point 9.10 (64) d North Balarat 4.6 (30)
UNDER-19 - Sunbury 7.10 (52) d Darley 6.8 (44)
SATURDAY
SEMI-FINALS (all knockout)
SENIORS - Springbank 6.13 (49) d Skipton 6.7 (43)
RESERVES - Rokewood-Corindhap 10.9 (69) d Buninyong 3.8 (26)
UNDER-18 - Waubra 8.13 (61) d Newlyn 8.7 (55)
UNDER-15 - Learmonth 3.7 (25) d Bungaree 2.6 (18)
SUNDAY
SENIORS - Dunnstown 13.17 (95) d Learmonth 7.7 (49)
RESERVES - Dunnstown 15.9 (99) d Newlyn 2.8 (20)
UNDER-18 - Learmonth 7.8 (50) d Beaufort 6.6 (42)
UNDER-15 - Hepburn 4.8 (32) d Gordon 4.3 (27)
SATURDAY
QUALIFYING FINALS
SENIORS - Harcourt 9.7 (61) d Trentham 8.8 (56)
SENIORS - Carisbrook 13.11 (89) d Natte-Bealiba 11.8 (74)
RESERVES - Trentham 9.9 (63) d Maldon 6.4 (40)
RESERVES - Talbot 9.6 (60) d Harcourt 6.5
UNDER-17.5 - Carisbrook 8.9 (57) d Talbot 6.7 (43)
UNDER-17.5 - Maldon 7.9 (51) d Avoca 5.8 (38)
UNDER-14.5 - Maldon 12.9 (81) d Carisbrook 0.4 (4)
UNDER-14.5 - Talbot 8.9 (57) d Navarre 1.4 (10)
UNDER-11.5 - Natte Bealiba 9.11 (65) d Avoca 0.0 (0)
SUNDAY
ELIMINATION FINALS
SENIORS - Navarre 27.15 (177) d Dunolly 3.4 (22)
SENIORS - Lexton 11.12 (78) d Maldon 8.8 (56)
RESERVES - Carisbrook 7.8 (50) d Navarre 6.2 (38)
RESERVES - Newstead 14.7 (91) d Natte Bealiba 5.5 (35)
UNDER-17.5 - Navarre 8.6 (54) d Royal Park 4.4 (28)
UNDER 17.5 - Lexton 12.7 (79) D Maryborough Rovers 3.0 (18)
UNDER 14.5 - Avoca 7.10 (52) d Lexton 0.3 (3)
UNDER 14.5 - Harcourt 10.9 (69) d Maryborough Rovers 6.1 (37)
UNDER 11.5 - Harcourt 2.1 (13) d Newstead 0.8 (8)
UNDER 11.5 - Trentham 5.5 (35) d Maldon 3.3 (21)
SATURDAY
QUALIFYING FINALS
SENIORS - Tatyoon 11.9 (75) d Ararat Eagles 7.6 (48)
RESERVES - Tatyoon 17.13 (115) d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 3.5 (23)
UNDER-16.5 - Penshurst 14.4 (98) d Caramut 0.3 (3)
SUNDAY
ELIMINATION FINAL
SENIORS - Woorndoo-Mortlake 15.15 (105) d Lismore-Derrinuallum 8.6 (54)
RESERVES - Ararat Eagles 8.10 (58) d Lismore Derrinallum 7.12 (54)
UNDER-16.5 - Hawkesdale-Macarthur 13.11 (89) d Tatyoon 4.1 (25)
SATURDAY
QUALIFYING FINALS
A GRADE - North Ballarat 52 d Melton South 45
B GRADE - Redan 43 d Darley 38
C GRADE - East Point 30 d Darley 27
D GRADE - Ballarat 31 d East Point 28
E GRADE - Melton South 33 d East Point 27
19/UNDER - Sebastopol 48 d Darley 33
ELIMINATION FINALS
A GRADE - Redan 45 d East Point 32
B GRADE - East Point 51 d Melton South 27
C GRADE - Sebastopol 30 d Lake Wendouree 29
D GRADE - North Ballarat 41 d Bacchus Marsh 27
E GRADE - Sebastopol 38 d Melton 16
19/UNDER - North Ballarat 50 d Redan 29
SUNDAY
ELIMINATION FINALS
A GRADE - Darley 47 d Lake Wendouree 26
B GRADE - Lake Wendouree 38 d Ballarat 36
C GRADE - Ballarat 47 d Melton South 18
D GRADE - Lake Wendouree 36 d Melton South 27
E GRADE - Redan 27 d Ballarat 18
19/UNDER - Lake Wendouree 29 d Ballarat 27
SATURDAY
SEMI-FINALS (ALL KNOCKOUT)
A GRADE - Rokewood-Corindhap 45 d Beaufort 44
B GRADE - Bungaree 35 d Newlyn 23
C GRADE - Ballan 31 d Learmonth 30
17/UNDER - Hepburn 30 d Learmonth 16
15/UNDER - Bungaree 20 d Springbank 19
13/UNDER A - Springbank 31 d Dunnstown 11
SUNDAY
A GRADE - Springbank 50 d Newlyn 34
B GRADE - Learmonth 46 d Springbank 24
C GRADE - Bungaree 34 def Newlyn 31
17/UNDER - Skipton 30 d Buninyong 17
15/UNDER - Learmonth 30 def Gordon 28
13/UNDER A - Gordon 14 d Skipton 11
SATURDAY
QUALIFYING FINALS
A GRADE - Avoca 53 d Harcourt 50
A GRADE - Carisbrook 50 d Natte-Bealiba 36
B GRADE - Natte-Bealiba 36 d Harcourt 23
B GRADE - Carisbrook 37 d Avoca 33
C GRADE - Harcourt 33 d Newstead 27
C GRADE - Avoca 40 d Lexton 30
17/UNDER - Maldon 30 d Natte-Bealiba 25
17/UNDER - Maryborough Rovers 30 d Carisbrook 12
15/UNDER - Harcourt 32 d Carisbrook 14
15/UNDER - Maldon 32 d Royal Park 28
13/UNDER - Natte-Bealiba 28 d Harcourt 22
13/UNDER - Talbot 40 d Dunolly 12
11/UNDER - Royal Park 19 d Dunolly 5
11/UNDER - Carisbrook 28 d Avoca 26
SUNDAY
ELIMINATION FINALS
A GRADE - Lexton 87 d Newstead 28
A GRADE - Maldon 41 d Trentham 37
B GRADE - Lexton 27 d Newstead 24
B GRADE - Maldon 29 d Trentham28
C GRADE - Trentham 26 d Navarre 20
C GRADE - Natte-Bealiba 47 d Maldon 30
17/UNDER - Royal Park 40 d Harcourt 18
17/UNDER - Lexton 14 d Avoca 13
15/UNDER - Dunolly 25 d Campbells Creek 11
15/UNDER - Newstead 18 d Natte-Bealiba 17
13/UNDER - Navarre 37 d Royal Park 19
13/UNDER - Carisbrook 24 def Lexton 23
11/UNDER - Newstead 9 def Lexton 8
11/UNDER - Navarre 6 d Talbot 5
SATURDAY
SEMI-FINALS (ALL KNOCKOUTS)
A GRADE - Tatyoon 54 d Ararat 36
B GRADE - Tatyoon 28 d Ararat 20
C GRADE - Penshurst 24 d Tatyoon 19
17/UNDER - Woorndoo-Mortlake 37 d Penshurst 29
15/UNDER - Penshurst 27 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 24
13/UNDER - Lismore-Derrinallum 20 d Penshurst 18
SUNDAY
A GRADE - Penshurst 40 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 39
B GRADE - Woondoo-Mortlake 34 d Penshurst 29
C GRADE - Glenthompson-Dunkeld 29 d Ararat 27
17/UNDER - Caramut 29 d Moyston-Willaura 27
15/UNDER - Lismore-Derrinallum 27 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 8
13/UNDER - Glenthompson-Dunkled 22 d Caramut 10
