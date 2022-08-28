The Courier

Ballarat's Victory House receives interim protection order from Heritage Council Victoria

Updated August 28 2022 - 10:48pm, first published 10:30pm
Victory House in Canadian has received an interim heritage protection order. Picture by Caleb Cluff

An interim heritage protection order has been placed on the historic Victory House in Canadian.

