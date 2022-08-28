Ballarat's Victory House receives interim protection order from Heritage Council Victoria

An interim heritage protection order has been placed on the historic Victory House in Canadian.
In a statement from the Heritage Council Victoria, Victory House, at 742 Geelong Road, has been categorised as a heritage place, and has a case for inclusion on the Victorian Heritage Register.
The statement, from Friday, notes it is "under immediate or imminent threat of damage or destruction" - the house was sold recently, and was not given heritage protection by the City of Ballarat at a meeting last month.
An application from the new owner to demolish the house and build four townhouses was soon received by council.
The interim protection order has been served on the owners, and the Heritage Council now has 60 days to make its case to permanently protect the house by including it on the Heritage Register.
The 120-year-old Victory House was home to one of Ballarat's earliest Chinese families, and is considered an important part of Chinese history in the city.
