The Red Hot Summer Tour is coming back to Ballarat's North Gardens, and there are some big names joining the party.
A favourite for Ballarat's music festival circuit, this year's Red Hot Summer brings Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika and Linda, and Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley to the city on Saturday, March 4 next year.
The touring festival hits dozens of regional cities from January - tickets will go on sale 9am Thursday September 1.
Previous years have sold out, with thousands of music fans enjoying a day out in the sun, though the 2020 festival was postponed several times only to come roaring back in March this year.
Tour promoter Duane McDonald, from Miners Rest, said in a statement he is looking forward to getting back on the road.
"The amount of hits produced by these artists is incredible," he said.
"The tour has always been about taking great music to the regions, and supporting phenomenal Australian artists.
"We are so grateful to be able to continue to do this, and to share these experiences with all the music fans who continue to turn out year after year."
Speaking to The Courier, Linda Bull from Vika and Linda said the tour is always a special experience, and she was keen to come back to Ballarat after selling out Civic Hall with Paul Kelly earlier this year.
"It feels like a big party, we've worked with Paul for many years, and he's written songs on (our new) record, and Bernard and Mark Seymour," she said.
"The crowd's great, they always arrive early, they don't just arrive for the main act - I remember playing Red Hot Summer years ago, and there were three girls up the front all with Barnesy and Cold Chisel shirts on, they were looking at Vika and I like 'what are these chicks going to do?', they had their arms crossed, but by the end of it they were dancing and I was rapt."
The singers' new album, The Wait, came out last year, but they've only just been able to tour it.
"it feels fresh to me, and people are loving the shows and the songs, and that means everything," Ms Bull said.
"It's been really great to do those rooms on our own, really great audience reception, the band's been amazing."
Despite a 36-year journey through the music industry, becoming bona fide Australian legends in the process, Ms Bull said she was getting a surprising amount of recognition after the lockdown-induced gospel songs collection, which was released as a compilation last year.
"Honestly, I get stopped the most for that part - the Sing Songs, what we did in lockdown, is the thing that people recognise Vika and I the most, it's the thing people stop us in the street for the most," she said.
"It's cool as anything, I love that, it just connected somehow, and it means everything to me, I'm so proud of that."
