The Courier

Sturt Street proposal for terrace and cafe in 1890s building

AF
By Alex Ford
August 28 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bold idea for Sturt Street businesses amidst revival

A Sturt Street business is seeking to expand in one of the boulevard's grandest buildings, with plans for a new upper-level cafe.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.