50 dancers take centre stage in Ballarat cultural event

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 28 2022 - 10:27am, first published 9:30am
More than 250 Ballarat locals - including 50 female dancers - celebrated Ponnonam - an annual event associated with flowers, harvest and the southern Indian state or Kerala. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Regional Victoria has celebrated its first "proper" Ponnonam after two years of Ballarat events disrupted by the pandemic.

