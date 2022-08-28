Regional Victoria has celebrated its first "proper" Ponnonam after two years of Ballarat events disrupted by the pandemic.
More than 250 people - including 50 women and girls in identical saris imported from India - took to St Patrick's Hall for a dance celebrating flowers, harvest and the culture of the southern Indian state of Kerala.
The Ballarat branch of the Keralites Foundation of Australia spent four days making a stunning 'floral carpet' from coconut and food colouring.
The carpets are usually adorned with fresh flowers each day, but local organisers said it was difficult to source blooms in Victoria, mid-Winter.
A team of 20 volunteers under head chef Sanu Thomas spent hours preparing an authentic banquet of 20 different curries served with banana leaves.
"There are about 150 families in Ballarat that are linked to the foundation," spokesperson Navin Thomas said.
"The population is getting bigger here - and this is the biggest annual event in Kerala.
"This was an amazing experience for many who had never performed before.
"It was a great success and it's the first time this has been done in regional Victoria."
Dance co-ordinator Semina George said the huge team of women and girls who took part in the 'Mega Thiruvathira' had made time in their busy schedules for rehearsals over the last six weeks.
Also donning dance gear were Ballarat Councillor Belinda Coates, Wendouree State Labor MP Juliana Addison and Ripon State Labor candidate Martha Haylett.
"It's really delightful to be here supporting this event," Cr Coates said.
"Ballarat is a really inter-cultural city and we're proud of our community and events that celebrate harmony."
'Onam' is usually celebrated as a spectrum of cultural events, and in 2022 it will fall between August 30 and September 8.
The tradition commemorates the story of good King Mahabali, who was granted a wish to visit his people and his land every year. It also celebrates the Vaman avatar of Lord Vishnu - one of the main deities of Hinduism.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
