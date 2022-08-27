Ballarat's smaller community groups seeking support to operate successfully will benefit from a new partnership between the council and neighbourhood houses.
The unique partnership will see Ballarat's four neighbourbood houses working together with the City of Ballarat to build capacity for community groups through training workshops and resources.
Advertisement
The four-year strategic partnership started in June will deliver training on governance, grant writing, financial management, running effective meetings, managing volunteers and applying for incorporation.
Ballarat East Neighbourhood House community governance officer Kay Miller will work with groups and organisations to offer advice and see what support is required.
The partnership's first workshop, which will be on grant writing, coincides with the City of Ballarat's 2022-23 community impact grants which are open until September 26.
Ballarat East Neighbourhood House manager Sarah Greenwood-Smith said the neighbourhood houses wanted to reach out to community groups, find out about them and any governance support they needed.
"We are wanting to find out what are the gaps and how can we support people to have well-governed, well-supported and well-resourced community groups so they can get on with doing the fantastic work that they're wanting to do about their shared interest or their shared place," Ms Greenwood-Smith said.
"It's a good starting point for groups to come to us so we can support them and amplify the work they are doing by helping them to get grants and do all great things for our community."
Ballarat Tool Library, located at Barkly Square, has already received advice from Ms Miller on governance. Ballarat Tool library committee member Angie Molloy said it was vital the group received help.
"If we don't have this help we are at risk because we need guidance, we need advice. Without that we have nowhere to turn," Ms Molloy said.
City of Ballarat director community wellbeing Matthew Wilson said the council was proud to have the partnership with the neighbourhood houses.
"Neighbourhood Houses provide such a valuable and needed service in our communities, from adult learning programs to engaging at risk youth, and supporting smaller community groups and businesses to thrive in Ballarat," Mr Wilson said.
"The partnership will mean City of Ballarat officers, along with staff and volunteers at the Neighbourhood Houses, will be able to provide direct advice and support to community members who are involved in committees of management or community group governance.
"This will ensure those groups and individuals have the best possible chance of success for their grant or business applications, financial management, volunteer management, and even human resource management."
Mr Wilson encourage anyone who needed strategic advice to reach out to their neighbourhood house and check out the programs on offer.
"It will be exciting to see how many community groups, businesses and individuals are assisted through this partnership," he said.
The two free grant writing workshops for community groups will be held on Tuesday, August 30 from 1pm to 2.30pm at Ballarat East Neighbourhood House, Barkly Square.
An online workshop via Zoom will be held on the same day from 7pm to 8.30pm.
For more information, go to the Ballarat East Neighbourhood House website.
Advertisement
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.