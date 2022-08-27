An elderly driver has been trapped in his wreck for more than an hour, after powerlines fell on his ute, north of Ballarat.
Emergency services were alerted at 1.47pm Saturday - but were unable to touch the white Holden until it was clear that lines from a pole he smashed into were safe.
The man remained in his ute on the on the Beaufort-Waubra Road near Mount Misery until just before 3pm
The impact damaged the front of the vehicle.
The CFA said police diverted traffic around the scene, which caused headaches for fans trying to get to a 2.30pm Skipton-Springbank CHFL finals match at Waubra.
Langi Kal Kal CFA volunteers were the first on scene while Ballarat City firefighters arrived with a road rescue truck. Crews also turned up from Lexton and Waubra.
Powercor said no customers were offline as a result of the crash.
"Powercor crews are assessing the damage and will determine what repairs are required," a spokesperson said.
"The lines have been de-energised after our network protection systems activated, following the fault."
Paramedics assessed the man at the scene.
The CFA said the man was conscious and breathing.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
