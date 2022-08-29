The Courier

Logistics issues causing chaos, ahead of Tuesday firearm safes deadline

August 29 2022
Ballarat's Leading Senior Constable Sean Clarke with an example of a complaint firearms safe in July 2022. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A rush on legally-compliant safes is causing headaches for Ballarat firearms dealers, ahead of an August 30 deadline.

