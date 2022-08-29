A rush on legally-compliant safes is causing headaches for Ballarat firearms dealers, ahead of an August 30 deadline.
Ballarat's RF Scott and Co.says it is having major issues with supply-and-demand, with at least three pallets on order, as of Saturday.
"We're selling a lot of these safes but they're gone as soon as they come in," owner Gary Huntington said.
"We have a few small ones, but farmers really need the bigger-sized safes for their shotguns.
"It's like everything - there are shortages and issues with travel and logistics."
He said most commercial firearm safes were now made in China.
"We have safes on order but we're just waiting for them to come in," Mr Huntington said.
"I know the other day we sold 10 in one day. People are leaving it to the last minute.
"The thing is, people have to do the right thing.
"Use common sense. If you want guns, you have to lock them up properly."
He said the higher standards for safes would kick in on Tuesday - and converted school lockers or home-made safes were no longer acceptable.
For people yet to get a compliant safe he recommended ordering as soon as possible, putting down a deposit and keeping the receipt as proof-of-purchase in case the product did not arrive by Tuesday night.
After August 30, all firearms must be stored in a purpose-built receptacle made from steel at least 1.6mm thick.
If the empty safe weighs less than 150kg (equivalent to about two fridges), it must also be bolted to the building.
RF Scott is Australia's oldest gun shop and has been operating in Ballarat since 1886.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
