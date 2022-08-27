When the moment demanded, Sebastopol stood up, running North Ballarat ragged in a decisive third-quarter to set up a 27-point victory and move just one win away from a second-straight grand final appearance.
But, the Burra's elimination final triumph may have come at a cost, with superstar captain Tony Lockyer in doubt to feature again this year.
Advertisement
Lockyer sat out the entire second half and left the field on crutches with a heavily-iced foot.
It's believed the Burra's talisman suffered the injury after being caught under a tackle during the second quarter.
"It didn't look good, so we'll have to wait and see," Sebastopol coach Michael Searl told The Courier after the game.
"He wasn't confident on it. We'll go away and get it assessed."
Lockyer has been remarkable for the Burra this season, ranking fourth in the league for rebound 50s (average 7.44 a match) and second in his team for disposals (29), marks (7.13) and ranking points (124.06) to sit among the main Henderson Medal contenders.
The defender was at his brilliant best in a typical finals first-quarter, floating across the backline and mopping up on the few occasions the ball left the middle of the ground to help his side enter the break with a 1.2 (8) to 0.3 (3) lead.
The second quarter brought more action, Jack Riding kicking a goal in the opening minutes to give North Ballarat the lead for the first and only time of the game.
The Burra responded in turn, Toby Hutt (four goals) dominating in attack to help the Burra to a two-goal lead at the main break.
Searl believed his charges stood up to the task in a tense first half.
"We knew that North Ballarat played a strong, contested brand of footy and our big focus during the week was to match them inside but also match them with speed on the outside. I thought we did that well," Searl said.
WATCH THE INCREDIBLE CELEBRATIONS INSIDE THE SEBASTOPOL ROOMS
A Brock Leonard major within 30 seconds started a see-sawing third quarter where the Roosters once cut the deficit to three points before the Burra found their feet.
Sebastopol kicked four goals in the final 10 minutes of the quarter to all but wrap up the result.
"I think we stuck to what our plan was which was match them with the inside contested ball and beat them on the spread," Searl said of the barrage.
"I thought we were able to do that (in the third quarter) on a better prognosis."
Advertisement
After the flurry, North Ballarat looked a shell of a football team, its forwards turning against each other and its stars more interested in starting spot fires than leading a fight back.
A goal in the opening minute of the fourth term gave the Roosters some belief but it would be the last time they'd hit the scoreboard all season.
Lachlan Cassidy starred in the engine room for the Burra, while Riley O'Keefe excelled in defence, keeping the dangerous Josh Chatfield goalless.
Sebastopol will now meet Melton in a qualifying semi-final next weekend, after the Bloods triumphed over Ballarat by 23 points.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Advertisement
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.