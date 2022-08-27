The Courier
Superstar captain goes down in Sebastopol's big win | Ballarat Football Netball League

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated August 27 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:00am
Sebastopol's elimination final win could have come at a big cost. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

When the moment demanded, Sebastopol stood up, running North Ballarat ragged in a decisive third-quarter to set up a 27-point victory and move just one win away from a second-straight grand final appearance.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

