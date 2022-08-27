The Courier

Tigers' premiership hopes alive after thriller CHFL semi-final wrap, details

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated August 27 2022 - 10:15am, first published 8:00am
Pat Glanford (right) congratulates Zak Bozanich on kicking a goal to level the scores. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Springbank came from 19 points down at three quarter time to end Skipton's season in a Central Highlands Football League semi-final at Waubra on Saturday.

