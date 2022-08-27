Springbank came from 19 points down at three quarter time to end Skipton's season in a Central Highlands Football League semi-final at Waubra on Saturday.
The Emus had a low-scoring game at their mercy, but had no answers to Springbank's withering finish.
Final scores: Springbank 6.13 (49) d Skipton 6.7 (43).
Todd Finco kicked the winning goal inside the last two minutes
Springbank had just two goals at the last change, but threw caution to the wind to finally break down the Skipton defence.
The Emus went into their shells early in the final quarter - seeming intent on saving the game rather than taking it on as they had in the third to create what had the potential to be a match-winning lead.
The Tigers kept pressing and eventually overwhelmed Skipton.
As well as kicking four majors to round out the game, Springbank's defensive work went up to a new level with a series of telling intercept marks across half back.
Springbank now plays Hepburn in a preliminary final for a berth in the grand final.
Dunnstown meets Learmonth in the second second semi-final at Buninyong on Sunday, with Gordon waiting to play the winner of that contest in a preliminary final.
While Springbank fights on, the loss ends Skipton's second finals series in the CHFL.
It also closes the chapter on the coaching stint on Sam Willian and Andrew Pitson.
