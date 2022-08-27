Pat Glanford (right) congratulates Zak Bozanich on kicking a goal to level the scores. Picture: Adam Trafford.

UPDATE

Springbank rallied from a 19-point three-quarter time deficit to shatter Skipton's dreams with a six-point Central Highlands Football League semi-final triumph at Waubra on Saturday.

It was a strong defensive performance from both sides, but Springbank's efforts proved too much as the Skipton wall of defence eventually broke late in the fourth quarter.

Zak Bozanich was the hero for the Tigers with three fourth-quarter goals, while it was Todd Finco who put Springbank in front with just two minutes left in the contest.

For Springbank playing coach Andrew Challis, it means his side rolls on into a preliminary final.

"In all honesty it felt like we were not going to get over the line," Challis said.

"It was a really good final 15 minutes of footy, some boys really stepped up, the backline was fantastic and Boz (Zak Bozanich) played his best game up forward all season."

Skipton led at every break, restricting Springbank to just two goals until the 12th minute of the final term as Tigers big man Stephen Staunton consistently found himself out-numbered.

"It was a bit disappointing how we started the game. We said we wanted to lower our eyes and use Boz a lot more, but at times it was obvious that we kept going to Staunto (Stephen Staunton) in a four on one contest," Challis said.

"We started to move the ball a little better in the second half and we rotated the forward line a bit more and then eventually everything went our way."

A three-goal third quarter from the Emus saw the Tigers facing a 19-point deficit at the last change as Challis decided to keep the message short in the huddle.

"It was a simple message at three-quarter time. I didn't want to over complicate it. We had to get it done," Challis said.

"We knew the game plan, we knew the way we needed to play. We just had to go for it in the fourth quarter."

The Tigers held Skipton goalless in a nail-biting final term as Bozanich stepped up and kicked three consecutive goals to level the scores with little more than two minutes remaining.

Finco converted on a set shot from a tough angle to give the Tigers the lead for the first time since the 12th minute of the first quarter, with Challis full of confidence once the ball found Finco's hands.

"I backed him in," Challis said.

"If you watch him at training he kicks them from anywhere but for him to go back and nail it given the circumstances was unreal."

The Tigers now turn their attention to Hepburn in a preliminary final on Sunday, with the Burras having enjoyed a well-earned week off after beating Dunnstown in the first week of finals.

"If we turn up against Hepburn the way we turned up against Skipton then we will get rolled. It's as simple as that," Challis said.

LAST QUARTER AT A GLANCE

02:00 Springbank opens the scoring with a behind a. Zak Bozanich misses from a tight angle. Tigers trail by 18 points.

05:00 Behind to Skipton

Dan Kilpatrick slips as he kicks and scores a behind. Emus lead by 19.

08:00 Behind to Skipton

Three Tigers defenders spoil each other and rush it through for a minor score. Tigers trail by 20.

10:00 Behind to Springbank. Andrew Pitson rushes it through. Margin back to 19 points.

12:00 Goal to Springbank and the Tiger avalanche begins. Chris Quinlan hits Bozanich in the goal square. Tigers trail by 13 points.

14:00 Behind to Springbank. Joel Maher winds up from 40 metres out but misses. Margin now just two goals.

17:00 Goal to Springbank. Quinlan again finds Bozanich who kicks truly to make it a one-goal margin.

21:00 Goal to Springbank. Bozanich earns a free kick in a one-on-two contest. Scores level.

27:00 Goal to Springbank. Andrew Challis lowers the eyes to hit Todd Finco on a lead in the right forward pocket. Finco sneaks it in for a goal. Tigers lead by 6 points.

29:00 Final siren sounds. Tigers celebrate. Emus in despair.

MATCH DETAILS

Springbank 1.5 2.7 2.10 6.13 (49)

Skipton 2.1 3.1 6.5 6.7 (43)

GOALS - Springbank: Z.Bozanich 3, S.Staunton 2, T.Finco 1; Skipton P.Graham 1, L.Cullinan 1, L.Stranks 1, J.Maddock 1, S.Romeril 1, S.Willian 1

BEST - Springbank : I.Pertzel, J.Simpson, T.Finco, M.Lakey, Z.Bozanich, S.Donegan; Skipton: J.Maddock, E.Boyer, A.Pitson, McClure, M.Romeril, J.Draffin, S.Willian

EARLIER WRAP



Springbank came from 19 points down at three quarter time to end Skipton's season in a Central Highlands Football League semi-final at Waubra on Saturday.

The Emus had a low-scoring game at their mercy, but had no answers to Springbank's withering finish.

Final scores: Springbank 6.13 (49) d Skipton 6.7 (43).

Todd Finco kicked the winning goal inside the last two minutes

Springbank had just two goals at the last change, but threw caution to the wind to finally break down the Skipton defence.

The Emus went into their shells early in the final quarter - seeming intent on saving the game rather than taking it on as they had in the third to create what had the potential to be a match-winning lead.

The Tigers kept pressing and eventually overwhelmed Skipton.

As well as kicking four majors to round out the game, Springbank's defensive work went up to a new level with a series of telling intercept marks across half back.

Springbank now plays Hepburn in a preliminary final for a berth in the grand final.

Dunnstown meets Learmonth in the second second semi-final at Buninyong on Sunday, with Gordon waiting to play the winner of that contest in a preliminary final.

While Springbank fights on, the loss ends Skipton's second finals series in the CHFL.

It also closes the chapter on the coaching stint on Sam Willian and Andrew Pitson.