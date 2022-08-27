Melton was made to work but it has retained its premiership favouritism, coming from behind to beat Ballarat by 23 points and move a step closer to a second grand final appearance in three completed seasons.
Trailing by a point at quarter-time and half-time, the Bloods found their best in the third, piling on six goals while restricting the Swans to just seven points to set up a qualifying final win in front of a strong home crowd at MacPherson Park.
Ballarat kept its opponents scoreless for nearly 18 minutes in the opening term and dominated much of the possession without troubling the scoreboard before two late defensive lapses cut its lead to 2.2 (14) to 2.1 (13) at the first break.
It was a similar story in the second quarter, the two heavyweights going blow-for-blow.
Ballarat's star forward Andrew Hooper (three goals) threatened to be the difference but was the victim of poor supply.
Seemingly unfatigued by the arm-wrestle, the Bloods ran away after the re-start and found the play that saw them finish on top of the ladder.
Midfielder Jack Walker was at his match-winning best for Melton, finishing with two goals for good measure, while Jordyn Cotter and Brenton Payne were rock solid in defence.
Ballarat's defence, led by Bailey Van de Heuvel, restricted the Bloods to a lone goal in the final quarter to craft some confidence but a nervous wait now lies before Joe Carmody's men.
The Swans will play the winner of Sunday's elimination final between Darley and East Point.
Melton now meets Sebastopol next Saturday with a win sending it straight through to the grand final.
MELTON 2.1 6.4 12.7 13.9 (87)
BALLARAT 2.2 6.5 7.6 9.10 (64)
GOALS - Melton: Kyle Borg 2, Liam Carter 2, Braedan Kight 2, Jack Walker 2, Ryan Carter, Jordyn Cotter, Harrison Hanley, Jaycob Hickey, Lachlan Walker. Ballarat: Andrew Hooper 3, Lachlan Dawson, Aiden Domic, Bailey Fraser, Daniel Kennedy, Paddy Simpson, Nicholas Weightman
BEST - Melton: Jack Walker, Jaycob Hickey, Jordyn Cotter, Brenton Payne, Riley Walker, Kyle Borg. Ballarat: William Liston, Austin Mcpherson, Bailey Van De Heuvel, Nicholas Swain, Marcus Powling, Sam James
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
