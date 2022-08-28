The Courier

Greater Western Victoria Rebels stunned by Northern Knights in NAB League knock-out

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
August 28 2022 - 1:30am
Felix Fogaty is crunched in a tackle on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

An inspired comeback was not to be, as the Greater Western Victoria Rebels found themselves on the wrong side of one of the upsets of the NAB League season, losing to the Northern Knights by four points on Saturday.

