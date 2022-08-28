An inspired comeback was not to be, as the Greater Western Victoria Rebels found themselves on the wrong side of one of the upsets of the NAB League season, losing to the Northern Knights by four points on Saturday.
The Rebels finished the home-and-away season in fourth, earning an elimination final match-up against the 12th placed Knights, but it was the Knights who looked the better side throughout all but one quarter at Mars Stadium.
The Knights held a 17-point half-time advantage after a dominant second term, before the Rebels finally found their feet in the third quarter.
Four goals between Lachlan Charleson and Aaron Cadman saw the Rebels quickly earn a six-point lead just 11 minutes into the third quarter, before extending their lead to a game-high 20 points early in the final term.
From then, it was all Northern as the Knights piled on four goals in eight minutes to boast a nine-point advantage with just over three minutes remaining.
A late goal to Charlie Molan set up an exciting finish, but it was too little too late for the Rebels who failed to make it through to the NAB League quarter finals despite a sensational premiership season.
It was the potential draftees who stood out for the Rebels at Mars Stadium on Saturday, as Hugh Bond recorded a game-high 25 disposals while Aaron Cadman and Felix Fogaty both added two goals.
Lachlan Charleson kicked a team-high three goals for the Rebels, his best return for the season.
