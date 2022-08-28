ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP will meet Learmonth next weekend for a place in the Central Highlands Netball League grand final after a thrilling one-goal win over Beaufort.
Saturday's semi-final lived up to its tight billing as fourth versus fifth and didn't disappoint.
The Grasshoppers held the lead for most of the game, but the Crows wouldn't be denied and through everything at them in final few moments, but ran out of time as Rokewood-Corindhap held on for a 45-44 win,
Coach Kerry Lightfoot said she always expected Saturday's match would toughly contested.
"Certainly we knew that, we knew Beaufort would throw everything at us and to their credit they played fantastic netball and we had to work very hard to get on top of things.
"As the game progressed, I felt we started to get on top. We'd work really hard, get out to a four or five goal lead and they'd come back. I think we were five up with four minutes to play, but they just kept on coming as all good teams do.
"But we held our nerve when we needed."
Lightfoot said overcoming the height of the Crows would give the team confidence against Learmonth, which also boast talls at each end of the court.
"They have quite a bit of depth, they will throw a different challenge at us, they'll mix things up a bit," she said.
"We probably didn't have the best game of the netball when we played them last time. We played one good quarter, but then I felt we lost our way a little bit.
"We need to be a little bit more controlled and ready to adapt to different positions. It's how you respond to that that's very important."
Sunday's match sees Springbank go up against Newlyn for the right to meet Buninyong in the other preliminary final.
Saturday: Buninyong v Springbank/Newlyn
Sunday: Learmonth v Rokewood-Corindhap
