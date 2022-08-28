The Courier
Updated

Rokewood-Corindhap to meet Learmonth in Central Highlands Netball League preliminary final

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 28 2022 - 6:04am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Den Ouden of Rokewood-Corindhap (right) celebrates with Jess Rainsford of Rokewood-Corindhap. Picture by Adam Trafford

ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP will meet Learmonth next weekend for a place in the Central Highlands Netball League grand final after a thrilling one-goal win over Beaufort.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.