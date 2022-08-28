NORTH Ballarat may have given Melton South thumpings in their two previous encounters this season, but finals are a completely different ball game as the Roosters found out on Saturday.
Despite getting off to a strong start in the qualifying final, North Ballarat was never comfortable against a rampaging Panthers outfit playing the club's first A Grade final, but eventually prevailed 52-45.
But the seven goal margin - incidentally the margin at the first change - did no do justice to the evenness of the competition between these two clubs.
At one stage deep into the game Melton South reduced the margin to just one goal, but the experience and poise of the Roosters held firm, allowing them to get the game back on their terms deep into the final quarter.
The win will be a huge relief for the Roosters after last week's shock loss to Darley and now leaves them just one win - from two chances - away from making the grand final.
Coach Annie McCartin said it was clear the Panthers had come ready to play this time.
"They had their full team this time, the past couple of times the core girls have been away, but this time they had everyone there, so we were really pleased with the result," she said. "It got right back to one goal at one stage there and we really had to fight hard to get possession back on the ball. We worked through it, maintained composure and got back to what we can do.
"All teams look at you and try and work out things about how they can stop your style of play. So we had to adjust to that, but to the girls' credit we chipped away and in the end came up with a seven-goal win."
McCartin said the win would be a confidence boost after the loss the previous week to Darley, although she admitted her team was no at full-strength that day.
"We had to just wipe the Darley game a bit because we were a few down that day," she said. "But you don't want to be losing two in a row.
"We knew we would be in for a real fight. They support for them was really amazing, you sure knew we were in finals.
"If you can get that first one, it's amazing what it does to your mindset. Now we've got that one, hopefully we can get another win next week and then have that week off."
North Ballarat's opponent in the major semi-final next weekend will be Redan after it proved too powerful for East Point, winning 45-32.
It was a comprehensive performance from Redan which took a 11-goal lead into half time on the back of a 13-6 second quarter.
From that point, Redan was never troubled with Mackenzie Nicholson leading the way with 31 goals on the day while Ruby Parry scored 14.
East Point chopped and changed their line-up throughout the day to try and find some rhythm, but never quite got up to the speed.
Lavinia Fox scored 14 goals, as one of four players to go through the shooting positions during the contest..
That means to season comes to an end for East Point, which finished sixth on the year.
For Melton South, it means they now have a knock-out semi to play against Darley next weekend after the Devils proved too strong for Lake Wendouree on Sunday.
Led by Rebecca Hicks in goal shooter who had a day out under the net, Darley controlled the match throughout, running away to a solid 47-26 win and setting up the Panthers contest.
Darley has hit form at the right time of the year, having knocked off the Roosters last week, so expect the contest with the Panthers to go down to the wire. The winner of that game will progress to play the loser of Saturday's major semi-final. The loser is out of the premiership race.
SATURDAY
North Ballarat v Redan
SUNDAY
Melton South v Darley
