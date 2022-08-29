A cider-making operation in the main street of Learmonth is seeking to sell its produce on-site, applying for a liquor licence.
The City of Ballarat has received an amended planning report that would turn part of the former primary school into a larger-scale food and beverage premises for Learmonth Cider Plus, with a new liquor licence and permission to open until 10pm as part of the plan.
Advertisement
"(There will be) some minor changes to how the cider building is to be used - such as an area for seating, as well as a larger kitchen area which includes a bar for the serving of food and drinks," authors of the amended application said.
"Packaged food items will be sold. No food will be prepared on site and a total of 40 patrons would be permitted in the building."
It currently operates a 'cellar-door' which closes around 4pm weekdays and at 12pm on Saturdays, but most of its product is sold over the road at Cafe Sidra.
The proposal - if adopted - would allow up to 90 people on the entire site, including the education centre, at any time.
The converted primary school, at 322 High Street, also currently includes a permit for a cider-making education centre and propagation activities, and there would be no external changes to the existing heritage buildings.
A glass viewing area will allow the public to view cider production, while the training courses provided at the education centre include introductory courses for backyard cider-makers, as well as orchard management and more in-depth masterclasses that teach production, marketing, processings, and explore innovation in the sector.
The business currently produces several varieties of cider from local orchards.
The operators are also seeking permission to set up fewer car-parking spaces than are normally allowed under local planning regulations. The site has 16 spaces, but the permit said a service road at the front had suitable overflow.
Learmonth Primary closed in 2012 after dwindling numbers.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.