Hepburn Shire Council is exploring a potential cat curfew as part of its draft domestic animal management strategy, which is now out for public consultation.
The 2021-2025 strategy will also examine safe spaces for off-leash dog areas and reducing dog attacks, dealing with feral cats, and training for authorised officers.
According to council, there are 2273 dogs and 817 cats registered in the shire.
The new actions in the strategy include "exploring the feasibility of introducing a cat curfew", and "undertaking a dog park planning project" across the shire.
Moorabool council passed a cat curfew on July 1, 2021 and Pyrenees Shire has one for township areas.
In Ballarat, which has had a cat curfew for almost a decade, cat owners are required to keep their cats confined to their premises at night between sunset and sunrise to assist in minimising harm to the environment and wildlife, and reducing annoyance to neighbours according to its website or face fines and impoundment.
The Hepburn strategy also seeks to "provid(e) support for families experiencing domestic violence by providing free pet respite care for up to 14 days", and reviewing emergency management plans after several natural disasters in the past few years.
The report notes "approximately 90 per cent of respondents were supportive of a cat curfew being introduced", and a curfew - similar to other councils in Victoria - could be introduced in 2024. In a statement, mayor Tim Drylie said more than 450 people responded to a previous consultation survey on the strategy.
"The main areas for concern were nuisance cats, dog aggression and attacks, dog walking issues, and a lack of education and enforcement," he said.
"You don't need to be a pet owner to take part, we want to hear from everyone in the community."
Online consultation on the draft plan, through the Hepburn Shire Council website, closes September 8.
