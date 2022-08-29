The Courier

Hepburn Shire considers cat curfew

By Alex Ford
August 29 2022 - 5:00am
File photo

Hepburn Shire Council is exploring a potential cat curfew as part of its draft domestic animal management strategy, which is now out for public consultation.

