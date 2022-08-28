The Courier
Home/Video

Hepburn camping and caravan proposal heads back to VCAT, locals turn to GoFundMe for legal help

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 28 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The VCAT office in Melbourne. Picture by Google Maps.

A GoFundMe page has been launched by a group of 50 people trying to stop a 'glamping' park from being approved, north of Daylesford.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.