A GoFundMe page has been launched by a group of 50 people trying to stop a 'glamping' park from being approved, north of Daylesford.
The Elevated Plains Community Group said the site - at the end of Charlies Road - had only one way in or out.
Advertisement
They said they feared that glamping encouraged the lighting of campfires - and that if a bushfire ignited in vegetated land with poor access, the results would be potentially catastrophic.
Hepburn Shire Council refused an amended planning application in May - but the proponents have booked an October hearing at the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal to overturn the decision.
The original 'camping and caravan park' plan previous went before Hepburn Council in July 2020 and was rejected.
VCAT upheld that decision in May 2021, before the new plan - with new bushfire management measures - was submitted earlier this year.
The new plan received 24 objections, and at the meeting, mayor Tim Drylie said he was especially concerned for the safety of the site to visitors and the community due to Charlies Road not meeting CFA access requirements according to a traffic engineering assessment.
The group said on its GoFundMe page that fighting the plan in the tribunal would be expensive and could "run into the tens of thousands and even more".
"During the last VCAT hearing for the glamping plan, the developer hired multiple lawyers, a planning expert, a fire expert, a water expert, an agricultural expert and a traffic expert," the page author said.
"We learned from this hearing that unless we present expert witnesses, we are fighting a one-sided argument.
"We need to raise funds to present expert witnesses and for legal representation."
The glamping proposal includes the building of 11 permanent structures including four yurts, three dome tents and four caravans.
It is proposed for land that sits between three unsealed dead-end roads: Charlies Road Elevated Plains, Mannings Road Dry Diggings and Powells Lane Mount Franklin.
"We're reaching out to the wider community, who may also be affected by the threat of bushfire," the author said.
"This property is adjacent on two sides to the Hepburn Regional Park, next to built-up communities.
"Daylesford, Hepburn Springs, Dry Diggings, Mount Franklin, Shepherds Flat and Porcupine Ridge may be at risk if a bushfire gets into the regional park."
The GoFundMe page also quotes from a list of the 52 Victorian towns most at risk of bushfire, following the royal commission into the Black Saturday bushfires.
Advertisement
Daylesford and Hepburn were both listed.
The appeal began last week and has set a fundraising goal of $20,000.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.