The man behind the Choir of Hard Knocks is in Ballarat to adjudicate the all-abilities section of the Royal South Street eisteddfod.
Jonathon Welch will head to the Ballarat Specialist School farm campus, where from 9.30am Monday, performers with special needs can find a safe, supportive and positive environment to express themselves.
"I can't wait to do this - and I really want to thank Royal South Street for coming up with this section," Mr Welch told The Courier.
"I think every competitor brings something positive to the stage.
"There is a certain amount of courage you need just to get on stage - especially in this section - because some will be performing for the first time.
"That means they'll all be winners in my book."
The TV choirmaster said after working as music director for the Choir of Hard Knocks for 13 years, he was constantly amazed by hidden talent.
"I worked a lot with people with special needs and the all-abilities community.
"They constantly blew me away, week after week.
"It shows that you can never judge a book by its cover."
So what does he look for in a good performance?
"First of all, singing is about communication - and that includes how the performer communicates to the audience through their lyrics, not necessarily their voice.
"We've seen many examples of that.
"The quality of their voice may be one thing, but they should have an amazing ability to tell a story through song.
"You also need to look at how that performer is reaching their audience and touching them emotionally.
"There are many things that go into making an artist unique and special.
"They are bearing their voice - which is like a fingerprint and is unique to them - but they are also bearing their soul.
"There are also visual things to consider about singers as well, such as looking at people in the audience.
"As they say, the eyes are the window to the soul."
Mr Welch flew in from Brisbane, after selling his Daylesford home last year.
He said the pandemic meant it had been several years since he had been in Ballarat - but it was the city where his parents met and married.
"Mum was from Charlton and moved to Ballarat for work. She met dad in Ballarat and they married at St Andrews in the late 1940s.
"I'm not sure where they met, but I have this photo where dad looks like Errol Flynn and Mum looks like Bette Davis.
"It's a special place for me."
Mr Welch performed at Royal South Street in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He was also a Sun Aria finalist (1986), whose heats form part of the Ballarat eisteddfod.
He now devotes most of his time to Play It Forward - an inclusive performing arts based charity, which will bring workshops to the Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts in September 2023.
"We're really excited about a new collaboration we'll have with Ballarat Grammar," he said.
"It should be a huge weekend of choir and singing workshops - with a big focus on people having access."
Mr Welch said access - and giving performers a showcase to look forward to - was what he found exciting about Royal South Street.
"My approach to adjudicating is that I turn it into an opportunity to learn and a bit of a masterclass.
"I know when I performed there myself, you watched, you listened, you took things in.
"Everyone should have the right to be supported to seek out these opportunities."
Members of the public can watch the RSS all-abilities section at the Norman Street campus of the Ballarat Specialist School from 9.30am Monday.
Mr Welch will adjudicate all sections including group and solo performances for primary, secondary and open age groups.
Entry is complimentary for this section in 2022, but people wanting to make a donation can go to royalsouthstreet.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
