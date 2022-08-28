The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Jonathon Welch adjudicates special-needs performers at Ballarat's Royal South Street eisteddfod

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Welch from the Choir of Hard Knocks will adjudicate the all-abilities section at Royal South Street on Monday. Picture supplied.

The man behind the Choir of Hard Knocks is in Ballarat to adjudicate the all-abilities section of the Royal South Street eisteddfod.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.