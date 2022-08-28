Horsham trainer Paul Preusker has combined with an international jockey to capture his second consecutive Grand National Steeplechase.
St Arnicca ($3.80), with Ireland's William McCarthy in the saddle, edged out New Zealand visitor The Cossack ($6) in the $350,000 jumps classic in Ballarat on Sunday.
Advertisement
Hometown hope and favourite Flying Agent ($2.90) was third.
Preusker won the race with Inayforhay last year.
The Cossack led early before Flying Agent took the frontrunning about 1700m from home.
St Arnicca found the lead and then survived a late charge by The Cossack, which looked out of it on the home turn.
McCarthy, who has ridden in the United States and Europe, like many of his countrymen now calls Victoria home.
He described his time in Australia over the past year as the pinnacle of his career. McCarthy rode a treble on the same program last year.
The Grand National Steeplechase adds to his wins in the Grand Annual Steeplechase and Grand National Hurdle.
For Preusker, he is relatively new to jumps training, having gained his licence two years ago.
CHAMPION jockey Stephen Pateman took the riding honours with a double on the six-race card.
He saluted on Port Guillaume ($2.60 favourite) in the Ian Larkin Memorial Maiden Hurdle, 3250m, and Belle Ex One ($3.20) in the Ecycle Solutions JJ Houlahan Hurdle, 3250m.
Pateman also trains Bell Ex One, which was having his first start for his Geelong stable.
WHILE Ballarat jockey Lee Horner had to settle for third on Flying Agent in the Grand National Steeplechase, earlier in the day he combined with Brungle Bertie to take out the Ciaron Maher Steeplechase, 3400m.
Brungle Bertie ($2.60 favourite) is trained by Henry Dwyer in Ballarat.
The seven-year-old is a two-time winner over the hurdle, but this was his first steeplechase success.
The meeting rounded out the jumping season in Victoria.,
BALLARAT Turf Club races again on Tuesday with eight races on its synthetic track.
Track favourite Ronay steps out again for veteran Ballarat trainer Paddy Payne in the Hygain Winners Choice benchmark58, 1400m.
Advertisement
She is pursuing her 10th win on the all-weather circuit.
Ronay has won nine of 29 starts and also been placed 12 times.
Her latest six tries have resulted in one win and five seconds.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.