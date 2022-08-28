The Courier

Free uni offered to nurses, midwives to meet health crisis

By Callum Godde and Rachael Ward
Updated August 28 2022 - 8:58pm, first published 8:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Student nurses and midwives will have their university fees paid off by the Victorian government. (Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS)

More than 10,000 budding nurses and midwives across Victoria will have their university degrees paid off in full to ease workforce pressures on Victoria's stretched health system.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.