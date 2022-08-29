BUNINYONG and Learmonth will be the host ovals for the Central Highlands football and netball league preliminary finals this weekend.
Buninyong will host on Saturday in what looms as a big day for Dunnstown, with both its reserves (against Skipton) and seniors (against Gordon) to play.
Advertisement
Sunday's match ups at Learmonth will see Springbank in action in two football games up against Rokewood-Corindhap in the reserves and Hepburn in the seniors.
Saturday (Buninyong) FOOTBALL: Under-18s: Springbank v Learmonth 10.45am, Reserves: Skipton v Dunnstown 12.35pm, Seniors: Gordon v Dunnstown 2.35pm
NETBALL: 13 & Under: Newlyn v Gordon 9.30am, 15 & Under: Hepburn v Learmonth 10.30am, 17 & Under: Bungaree v Skipton 11.30am, C Grade: Buninyong v Bungaree, 12.30pm, B Grade: Buninyong v Learmonth 1.30pm, A Grade: Buninyong v Springbank 2.30pm
Sunday (Learmonth) FOOTBALL: Under-18s: Gordon v Waubra 10.45am, Reserves: Springbank v Rokewood-Corindhap 12.35pm, Seniors: Hepburn v Springbank 2.35pm
NETBALL: 13 & Under: Carngham v Springbank 9.30am, 15 & Under: Skipton v Bungaree 10,30am, 17 & Under: Newlyn v Hepburn 11.30am, C Grade: Springbank v Ballan 12.30pm, B Grade: Gordon v Bungaree 1.30pm, A Grade: Learmonth v Rokewood 2.30pm
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.